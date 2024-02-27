Predictably, Fox host Maria Bartiromo seemed just fine with that statement.

Maria Bartiromo proved she’s as much of a disgrace to the news business as ever. On Sunday, she gave Lara Trump a platform to pretend her likely co-chairmanship of the RNC is about promoting all Republicans and not about using the committee's money to pay her father-in-law’s legal bills (and maybe her husband’s, too) and running it as his fiefdom.

Lara is the wife of Eric Trump, the son who ripped off a children’s charity (not the one who met with Russians for dirt on Hillary Clinton). So it’s no surprise that Donald Trump would want this particular family member in a position where she could rip off RNC donors, too.

Before getting to Trump’s likely new gig, Bartiromo gave her two minutes to rant about the recent $450 million fine imposed on Donald Trump in the New York civil fraud case. Hubby Eric and brother-in-law Donald Trump Jr. were each fined $4 million in that case.

Bartiromo nodded in agreement as Lara Trump, ike Eric Trump, never denied that the Trump Org. had fraudulently valued its properties, which is what the case was about, and suggested that the fraud was not fraud because the company is so awesome.

Then Bartiromo moved on to ask about Lara Trump’s plans, should she become co-chair of the RNC. Bartiromo said, “people are concerned about election integrity” and asked what Trump “will do to ensure a to ensure a free and fair election come November.” That’s rich coming from the woman who did more than her fair share of promoting the election lies that cost her employer $787 million to settle one defamation lawsuit and is poised to cost millions more in another, similar suit that’s still pending. Those lies also seeded the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“There’s a lot to be done,” Trump said, including, it seems, beefing up the RNC’s election integrity division.

“We need to have an Election Day operations [sic] all across this country like we've never seen,” Trump continued, “and we need to make sure that nothing is left to chance, that on November 5 of this year, Donald Trump will indeed become the 47th president of the United States.”

“Leaving nothing to chance” to make sure Trump is elected in November sure sounds ominous. But, of course, Bartiromo said nothing.

Lara Trump also spoke of the need to “raise a lot of money.” She’s right about that. As Molly Jong-Fast laid out this week, the RNC is in a dismal “fundraising mess.” She pointed out that neophyte Lara Trump will have to “make the case to old-school GOP donors that paying Trump’s legal fees will somehow win them back the Senate and the presidency.”

“I think you need to reestablish that people can feel good about donating to the RNC which, right now, some people aren't really sure how is their money being spent?” Trump said. “What I can assure you is if I am there, I will make sure that every single penny donated to the RNC goes to electing Donald Trump.” Then she added, “and again, extending our lead in the House and taking back the Senate.

Bartiromo did not ask a single question about whether or how much money will go toward Donald Trump’s legal fees.

You can watch it below, from the February 25, 2024 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.