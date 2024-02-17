After Judge Arthur Engoron issued a $355 million fine against Donald Trump and $4 million for each of the Trump sons, Eric Trump went crying to a very sympathetic Jeanine Pirro.

I wrote on Crooks and Liars about Eric Trump’s appearance on Fox News last night:

“When COVID hit and they shut down every single hospitality company in the country, guess who never missed a loan payment? … Guess who employs thousands of New Yorkers every single day, puts food on the table for their families, educates their children,” Trump continued. The glaring omission? He never denied the company fraudulently valued its properties, which is what the case was about.

He was like a guy convicted of robbing a bank but claiming it didn't matter because he donates generously to his church and the bank is insured for the loss.

“My father built the skyline of New York City and this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong?” Eric whined.

Really, Eric? When I think of the New York skyline, I think of the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, the Flatiron Building, Central Park Tower, etc. I wonder if anyone not named Trump could pick out any Trump building from the skyline. But I digress.

Trump appeared on The Ingraham Angle but with Jeanine Pirro as guest host. Pirro, who made a name for herself as a tough prosecutor (never mind that she was married to a guy who went to jail for tax fraud whom she successfully lobbied Donald Trump to pardon) said nothing about how the New York fraud case had nothing to do with how well run the Trump Org. is or how reliably they repaid loans.

You can watch Eric Trump whine below, from the February 16, 2024 The Ingraham Angle, via Crooks and Liars. You can watch the full interview here.