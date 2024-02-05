Trump also predicts he’ll win the very blue states of New York and New Jersey in the presidential election.

Donald Trump looks like he has had some cosmetic work done on his face. His lying insides have not changed a bit, though.

Nor has his fangirl, Maria Bartiromo, changed. She let his lie about winning Pennsylvania “twice’ go uncorrected and she helped him push his ludicrous claims about New York, New Jersey and a South Bronx rally go unremarked, thus leaving viewers with the false impression that Trump was making truthful, credible remarks.

Ditto for his claim that “the Republican Party under Trump has become a tremendous success.”

FACT CHECK: Trump has underperformed in every election.

Not surprisingly, Bartiromo let that lie pass, too. Instead, she all but asked Trump to start claiming he'll flip blue states.

BARTIROMO: Are you gonna be able to flip blue states like a New York and New Jersey? There's a rumor you’re gonna do a rally in the South Bronx.

TRUMP: I think so, yeah, I think I will do that. I think I'll do one maybe at Madison Square Garden, too. I think we have a chance to - New York has changed a lot in the last two years. We have migrants all over the street. They're living on Madison Avenue. I mean, they - it's nobody can believe what's happened to New York. The people of New York are angry. People that would have never voted for me because I'm Republican.

I mean, they’re Democrats, their parents were - would vote for Democrats. I think they're gonna vote for me. So I think we're gonna give New York a heavy shot. They're very unhappy in New York, what's happening and they're unhappy with the crime. You take a look at the crime in New York, it's at record levels.

The other thing is and very importantly, New Jersey. I think New Jersey can be flipped. I think that Virginia can be flipped. I think that New Mexico can be flipped and I think Minnesota could be flipped. And I'm not even sure that everything can’t be flipped.

Bartiromo’s reply? “And you’re focused on Pennsylvania, too!”

“I did great in Pennsylvania twice,” Trump crowed.

As I said previously, this was another lie. Instead of letting her viewers know that, Bartiromo asked, “Will you pursue an investigation into the Biden family and the influence peddling that the Oversight Committee has told us about?”

Bartiromo’s election lies were a good chunk of the reason Fox News shelled out $787.5 million to settle Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case. Fox will probably have to shell out a whole lot more to settle the similar Smartmatic lawsuit, in which Bartiromo is also a defendant.

Any decent news network would have fired Maria Bartiromo long ago.

You can watch Bartiromo drool over Donald Trump below, from the February 4, 2024 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.