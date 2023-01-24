Maria Bartiromo suggested President Joe Biden should be locked up (or worse) for having a few classified documents that he immediately agreed to return whereas Donald Trump is a victim despite taking hundreds of classified documents and refusing to return them.

On yesterday’s Sunday Morning Futures, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee (where an investigation into Trump’s shady nuke deal with Saudi Arabia was scrubbed from the Oversight website) spoke with host Bartiromo about the classified documents found at President Biden’s home and private office. Comer immediately suggested Biden had been up to something nefarious with the documents. “The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer said. “We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk.”

Obviously, Comer has no idea who had access or whether national security was ever at risk. But Bartiromo didn’t need to wait for any actual evidence. She yelled, “Is this treason?” As Crooks and Liars noted, that is a crime that carries the death penalty.

Comer suggested she was on to something. “It’s very concerning,” he said. “We’re not going to let up. I think that we’ve got plenty of information to move forward.”

He went on to accuse the White House of “stonewalling our investigation.” He added, “It’s nothing but slurs. They need to work with us. The American people can see through this. The media is starting to see, CNN, CBS, other mainstream media outlets. They need to work with us to get answers because our national security could be at risk.”

There are big differences between Biden’s situation and Trump’s, as Rachel Maddow and HuffPost have detailed. There isn’t even any indication that Biden knew he had the documents, as HuffPost notes, unlike Trump.

Yet while Bartiromo hopes Biden is charged with treason, she thinks Trump is a victim. She furthered that propaganda when she allowed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lie on her Jan. 15 show about the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home where he stashed about 300 classified documents.

FactCheck.org explains:

In questioning why the FBI “raid[ed] President Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy falsely claimed that government officials “could have come and taken” classified government documents stored at Donald Trump’s private club and residence in Florida “any time they wanted.”

In fact, FBI agents visited Mar-a-Lago on June 3, but a Trump lawyer refused to allow them to review — let alone take — dozens of boxes from the Trump White House that were being kept in a storage area. That incident was one of several factors that ultimately led the Department of Justice to obtain a court-approved search warrant on Aug. 5 to “raid President Trump” after many months of stonewalling.

Bartiromo also bears a good amount of responsibility for the billion-dollar defamation lawsuits Fox is now facing over its Big Lies about the 2020 presidential election. She’s a defendant in Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation suit and she figures prominently in Dominion’s $1.6 billion suit.

Any legitimate news network would have fired her long ago.

You can watch Bartiromo come close to demanding House Republicans impeach Biden or worse below, from the January 22, 2023 Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.