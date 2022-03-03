It’s funny how Fox legal analyst Jonathan Turley’s Very Serious Analysis of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court fits right in with the right-wing smear campaign.

Turley wrote a February 26 column for The Hill about Jackson that pretty much guaranteed Turley his friendly chat with Tucker Carlson a few days later. Notice how Turley makes a point of arguing that it’s not Jackson’s fault he’s so upset about the nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court but President Joe Biden’s.

That decision [to nominate Jackson] follows Biden's unnecessary, unprecedented pledge to consider only Black females for a vacancy on the court — the very type of threshold criteria that the court has declared unconstitutional or unlawful for schools or businesses. (Jackson herself previously rejected Biden's premise for imposing his threshold racial and gender exclusion, stating during her appellate confirmation hearing that “I don’t think that race plays a role in the kind of judge that I have been and would be.”)

With a sterling academic and professional resume, she deserved a much better framing and timing for her nomination.

But then Turley goes on to suggest she really doesn’t deserve the nomination after all. He claims she has an “extremely limited written record to review,” that she has given “obscure and conflicted” responses on the subject of “unenumerated rights” in the Constitution, and that she has “faced pushback for exceeding her constitutionally or statutorily defined role in cases.” (There’s a scathing critique of these allegations by Joe Patrice, in Above the Law.)

By wild coincidence, I’m sure, Turley’s criticisms are in sync with the right-wing smear campaign against Jackson: It claims that her nomination is little more than payback to “far-left special interests.” In fact, Turley's column was titled, “Wink-and-a-nod nomination: Who really is Ketanji Brown Jackson?”

Sure enough, Turley was on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show Tuesday night. And while he offered his Very Serious Concerns About Biden’s racial transgressions, he seemed to have none at all about Carlson’s overtly racial and ethnic demagoguery.

On TV, Turley continued to claim he was concerned about the unfairness of it all to Jackson.

TURLEY: You know, it's really striking how unnecessary this was, how unprecedented it was and how unfair it was to the nominee.

You know, [Biden] could have said, like, past presidents have said that he would like an African-American or a woman on the Court, but he expressly said that he would consider no one else, except people that fit that threshold criteria.

…

And what's ironic about it is that you couldn't do this type of threshold exclusion if you were a school or a business. The Supreme Court has declared that unconstitutional or unlawful.

Now, the reason it's unfair is that Judge Jackson is a remarkably accomplished jurist. She's been on the court for a long time. She has a stellar resume, a stellar reputation.

She didn't deserve this. This wasn't of her making, and I think she would have been on the short list without that type of threshold criteria.

By the way, Turley must think Jackson is too stupid to know she is being taken advantage of because she seems utterly thrilled to have been nominated.

Carlson didn’t just approve of Turley’s remarks, he suggested that Turley’s thinking was part of the American Way:

CARLSON: So, I think everything you said is not only reasonable, but also consistent with like the American ethic, in every way.

And then “just thinking of Jackson” Turley went on to suggest she’s some kind of stealth, far-left plant:

TURLEY: The fact is that we don't know a lot about her judicial philosophy. There are only a few of these opinions where she delves deeply into these issues. But also when she was an appellate judge, she declined to answer the question put to her whether she follows the type of living Constitution approach of many on the left.

But Carlson wanted to make the conversation more explicitly racial.

CARLSON: Look, I don't know her and I want to think the best because she is likely to be on the Supreme Court. But I have to ask you an honest question. If a president, maybe the next president said, “I'm looking for a white guy between 50 and 60 for the Supreme Court: Jonathan Turley.” Would you feel patronized? I mean, would you accept that job? Or would you feel too patronized? Too diminished to accept?

That was no honest question, it was a prod to paint Biden as anti-white and to diminish Jackson as a racial pawn. Apparently, Carlson must also think she’s too stupid or too lacking in self-esteem to have accepted the nomination, too.

Again, Turley reverted to his concern trolling:

TURLEY: Well, I think that's -- well, Tucker, I think that is part of the problem here because she didn't deserve this. She earned a right to be on the short list. She has a very accomplished background.

She has many people who just think the world of her, and this was done in a primary debate when Biden was told by Representative Clyburn that he wanted him to make this pledge. He walked out and made it. But he didn't say, I intend to look for an African-American woman. He instead said, I'm only going to consider African-American women.

And that's when many of us went "Whoa," you know, that's different from what has happened in the past.

So if Jackson “earned a right” to be nominated and all would have been well if only Biden had said, “I intend to look for an African-American woman,” then this is really a whole lot of noise about nothing.

But we know what it’s really about.

As for Carlson, Turley probably wasn’t inflammatory enough. He ended the discussion shortly after those last remarks by Turley.

You can watch it below, from the March 1, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.