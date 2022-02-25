Despite the fact that a right-wing smear about SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been debunked, Sen. Charles Grassley was echoing it on Fox News, without challenge, just hours after Jackson was formally nominated.

In a visit to Fox’s Your World show, Grassley (R-IA) said he had voted against Jackson when she was nominated for the D.C. Appellate Court. He praised her “tremendous academic credentials” but also said “she’s the favorite candidate of these left-wing, dark-money groups that are also advocating packing of the Supreme Court, and those sorts of things bother us very much.”

FACT CHECK: Grassley was regurgitating a debunked right-wing smear campaign, from a group called Judicial Crisis Network (JCN), that Jackson was chosen for corrupt reasons. Media Matters explains:

The Judicial Crisis Network is a widely discredited right-wing judicial advocacy organization founded in 2005 that supports the confirmation of conservative judges and has repeatedly lobbed dishonest attacks against Democratic judicial and executive nominees in an attempt to derail their confirmations. The dark money group has also served as a messaging enforcer in service of Republican nominees, most notably former President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court justices. As recent reporting has confirmed, it is an integral part of the well-funded conservative activist ecosystem that has dedicated itself to packing the federal judiciary with extremist right-wing reactionaries.

On February 3, JCN launched a $2.5 million ad buy claiming that whomever Biden nominates to fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s Supreme Court seat would be a “huge payback” to a philanthropic consulting firm for a “record amount of dark money spent” by progressive groups to help elect Biden and Senate Democrats. JCN’s original ad baselessly claimed that Biden and the Senate were bankrolled by these social impact advisers, which was revised after the firm sent defamation letters to stations airing the ad pointing out that it “has not donated to any political campaigns — and, as a corporation, is legally barred from doing so.” Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino has nevertheless relentlessly pushed the wild claim on Twitter, and turned it against Judge Jackson on the morning of February 25.

Media Matters notes that “minutes” after Jackson was formally nominated, Republicans and their right-wing media pals began spreading the smear. Here’s an example:

Joe Biden just nominated a radical, left-wing activist to serve a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.



His pick was the preferred choice of far-left special interests.



Republicans will make sure voters know how radical his pick really is. — GOP (@GOP) February 25, 2022

Grassley did his part by spreading the smear on Fox News.

You can watch him do so below, from the February 25, 2022 Your World.