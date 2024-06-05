As if Watters and his cohort of p***y-grabber fans wouldn’t be screaming “Crooked Biden” 24/7 had he been convicted of any one of Trump’s 34 felonies.

I’m old enough to remember when Jesse Watters ambushed and attacked people for not respecting the rule of law enough and for being divisive. Oh, wait, that’s for Black people. Now that Watters’ (presumably) favorite p***y grabber has been convicted of 34 felonies, there’s no such thing as too much divisiveness or hostility to the justice system.

Not surprisingly, Watters’ conservative cohosts on The Five were all in on attacking our rule of law with him:

JEANINE PIRRO Joe Biden is trying to get his money's worth out of the Democrats' anti-Trump lawfare. The president telling a group of elite Democratic donors at a fundraiser last night, "For the very first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency."

Yes, how dare Biden speak the truth! As if Pirro and her cohosts wouldn’t be saying far worse had Biden been convicted. And it’s not like he was advocating for a race-based civil war like cohost Greg Gutfeld.

The gist of the discussion was an effort to convince viewers that Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions will not harm his chances in the presidential election. As 538 reported, post-conviction polls show a slight shift toward President Joe Biden but it’s still too early to know.

But on Fox News it’s never too early to declare Trump both the winner and a big victim. So, after playing a clip of Bill Maher saying Biden will lose, Pirro announced that 67% of voters, including 74% of independents, say Trump’s conviction makes no difference.

Watters announced that the conviction doesn’t matter because Trump was convicted by Democrats.

WATTERS: Yes, this isn't moving the needle at all. And so what if he's a convicted felon? The Democrats convicted him. Democrat jury, Democrat judge, Democrat prosecutor, it's all a Democrat scam. Everybody knows that.

Yes, the guy who accused Oprah Winfrey of not working to “elevate the conversation” about race and “add a little unity,” because she likened Trayvon Martin’s death to Emmett Till’s was now declaring that convictions only count when they’re done by Republicans. Or maybe it’s only when the felon is a Democrat or just not convicted-felon Trump.

Watters went on to marvel at Donald Trump’s supposed $200 million fundraising since his convictions. He claimed that Biden’s cash advantage is now “gone,” though that remains to be seen, especially given Trump’s huge legal bills. As CNN reported on Monday, “The Trump campaign did not disclose how much cash on hand it had stockpiled at the end of May, and Biden’s team has not yet released any fundraising figures for May.” Still, The New York Times reported that Trump likely outraised Biden for the second month in a row.

Cohost and civil war advocate Greg Gutfeld didn’t just join in the anti-American “who cares if Trump is a convicted felon” schtick, he suggested that Trump is some kind of modern-day Robin Hood.

GUTFELD: It goes back to what I said before when they say he's a convicted felon. You just go, so? I'd rather have a president who can serve a sentence than one who can't complete one.

PIRRO: That was good.

GUTFELD: So, you know, we're a nation started by outlaws, adventurers, and outsiders. There's nothing more American than a lone man battling a corrupt system, a power mad system run by some arrogant elitists. After all, Trump got convicted and Biden isn't and that's because one is a dangerous rebel, the other is the hood ornament of this corrupt system that convicted Trump.

So, the reversal is complete. The left is now the man. ... The left is the man and the right is the freedom fighter. That's why it's so easy to embrace Trump.

Gutfeld is a vicious, racist ass and he may not be the sharpest tool in the shed but he’s not so stupid as to believe that Trump ever looks out for anyone other than his own self and lining his own pockets.

Harold Ford Jr., the Democrat on the panel, pointed out that Trump would be calling Biden a “convicted felon” were the roles reversed. But that applies just as much to Fox News, too. Heck, in September, Gutfeld declared he was all for impeaching President Biden, despite “zero evidence” of a crime. In the same discussion, Gutfeld said Biden “deserves” prison, despite not being charged with any crime, much less convicted of one.

You can watch The Five join p***y grabber and convicted felon Donald Trump attack the American justice system below, from the June 4, 2024 The Five.