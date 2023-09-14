Jeanine Pirro And Greg Gutfeld all but admitted that the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry is about payback, not evidence of wrongdoing.

The U.S. Constitution states that presidents can be impeached for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” While it’s not clear what transgressions, exactly, the framers meant to include under the heading “high crimes and misdemeanors” it seems a safe bet that payback was never one of them.

But Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld don’t care. They know their job is to feed as much MAGA propaganda to the viewers as they can, presumably without triggering another defamation and/or shareholder lawsuit.

On Tuesday’s The Five, the gang discussed the Republican House’s plan to open an “impeachment inquiry” into President Joe Biden.

Cohost Jesse Watters claimed he had three pieces of evidence "on the top of my head.” I’ll spare you the details but the fact that none of the other conservative cohosts went along pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

Cohost Dana Perino avoided the pesky question of a lack of evidence by talking about Democratic reactions to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement.

Jeanine Pirro hails impeachment as payback for impeaching Trump, falsely claiming he was impeached for 'Russia collusion'

Cohost Jeanine Pirro all but admitted there’s no actual evidence for impeaching Biden, other than a tit-for-tat over the Trump investigations and impeachments. Otherwise, she would have led with it. Instead we got this:

PIRRO: They went after Trump for lies, even the Durham report at the end of all of it after they impeach Trump for Russia collusion and lies and Adam Schiff lied to everybody about the fact that I have proof beyond a reasonable. Durham report comes out and Hillary Clinton says, “Oh, I made it up because I wanted to get the press off my back and Joe Biden knew about it and so, too, Barack Obama.

FACT CHECK: Donald Trump's first impeachment was for trying to extort Ukraine in order to dig up dirt on Biden. His second impeachment was for inciting the January 6th insurrection.

Crooks and Liars' Karoli Kuns correctly noted, in my view, that the impeachment "inquiry" is really about getting subpoena power. It allows the House to go on a fishing expedition in the hopes of coming up with an excuse for an actual impeachment. It also allows the House to draw out the kangaroo hearings, get multiple Fox News hits for the Republicans, muddy the waters of Biden's successes as he runs for re-election and distract from Trump's four criminal indictments and 91 felonies.

Pirro pretty much gave away the game here:

PIRRO: Yes, now, listen, this is an impeachment inquiry. It is not an impeachment, and I liken it to a search warrant. Someone comes to me and says, “Judge, I have probable cause. I need a search warrant. I need to execute it to get answers to where I'm headed.” That is exactly what this is.

This is not the articles of impeachment. This is not the indictment. This is the inquiry and this inquiry is based upon eminently justifiable evidence.

Pirro went through the so-called “justifiable evidence” for the inquiry, i.e. a slew of salacious allegations, none of which was evidence of presidential wrongdoing.

PIRRO: Number one, whistleblowers, FBI, partners, e-mails, bank records, shell company, flight logs, Joe Biden specifically, Bobulinski said, a witness, a live witness says, not only did Biden know about the business, he engaged in discussions with Bobulinski about the business.

Devon Archer, another partner says, he was allowed into the White House and Joe claimed no role with Hunter's foreign partners. Devon Archer says that's categorically untrue. It was a lie.

The pseudonyms. Joe Biden is sending e-mails from the White House to Hunter Biden under various names about what's going on in the -- in the White House.

And Schwerin. One visit, another partner visited the White House and the Biden residence 19 times, he was in business with Hunter.

And finally, Joe is on 20 calls with Hunter's business associates, talking about of course, the weather.

Greg Gutfeld explicitly admitted he thinks payback is grounds for impeachment

Cohost Greg Gutfeld suggested impeachment is one big political game.

GUTFELD: You know what they say, payback is a bitch. And this payback is going to be one big Joy Behar. Zero evidence doesn't matter. Because the first Trump impeachment, there was more evidence for Big Foot. And the media gobbled it up like a bowl of Xanax and spaghetti.

So, it's your turn in the barrel. You better get used to it. I'm against impeachment, especially since during that first impeachment, we delayed the COVID response by a month for that, because the Democrats, they can't do two things at once. They can barely do one thing at once.

Um, it was Trump in the White House during that first impeachment. But nobody corrected Gutfeld.

From there, Gutfeld went on a tear against Democrats, always the subtext of any Fox News discussion. In this case, it served as a nice distraction from the facts.

GUTFELD: If you look at the border, you look at crime and you look at the economy, so they completely screwed our country when it came to COVID.

Where am I? Obviously, all of the evidence on Trump was coming from Adam Schiff, which he did not -- even wasn't even able to display. He got away with that.

So, the media cries and the Democrats bellow. I say, to quote Barack Obama, you built that. So, STFU.

Gutfeld kinda, sorta pretended there’s evidence of presidential wrongdoing as he threw out a bunch of baseless accusations.

GUTFELD: The fact is everything that the Democrats accused Trump of, they've done. Corrupt family, Biden. Influence peddling, Biden. Sowing conflict and hate among the American public, Biden. Lying like a Nigerian prince, Biden.

So, if anybody deserves this, it's him. In prison, I hope he dyes his hair so he looks better. Again, I wanted to -- I wanted to bring this back to the first impeachment where it was about the perfect phone call.

Now, we know that he was right, that there was something fishy going on with Joe Biden and with the Ukraines. And the Dems was like, whoa, oh, my God, and now we know they're right, that he was right all along. He was wrongly accused. It was the guilty party that then accused him.

So, you now know that after months and months and months and months of being told that all of Europe wanted the Ukrainian prosecutor out, no one can name these people. They'll come up with one or a few, but they're bogus sources, OK? Joe took credit for that.

So, again, it's time for him. We need to also to stop pretending that Joe and Hunter's relationship is a familiar one, it's a financial one, right?

I'm on team Hunter, not team Joe. Joe used Hunter to make him rich without getting his hands dirty. So, let's not obsess on Hunter. Joe's head of the operation. I'm tired of Hunter getting all the blame when Joe is the dude behind it. It's a political version of "Paper Moon", remember that movie? The parent and kid grift, that's what you're watching right now.

So, I'm here for this. If that makes me a hypocrite, I'm going to revel in it.

Hypocrite is way too kind for any of the words I’d use to describe Gutfeld.

You can watch Fox News s**t on the Constitution below, from the September 12, 2023 The Five.