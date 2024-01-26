“You can say that now,” Greg Gutfeld assured Tyrus about a “favorite” slur word.

On Wednesday’s Gutfeld show, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, loser of the 2022 New York Governor's race, joined Gutfeld’s hatefest about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Zeldin said about her, "the argument you are making every day, all the time is just too often retarded."

Zeldin lowered his voice when he said the r-word, and the audience groaned.

Gutfeld, Fox’s on-air civil war advocate, sneered, "Yeah, you can say that now. It's okay, you can say that now."

"Wait, what?" excited contributor Tyrus replied. "Don't play with me. That's one of my favorite words."

"It's now acceptable," Gutfeld said.

I can't believe I'm typing this. Shame on Zeldin, Gutfeld, and Tyrus for making light of an offensive word.

You can watch Fox hit another low below, from the January 24, 2024 Gutfeld, via Media Matters.