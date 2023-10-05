Fox News’ “comedian” Greg Gutfeld was not joking when he called for civil war because, essentially, Blacks are too criminal. He should be fired immediately.

The Daily Beast has a good rundown of what should get Gutfeld fired, but probably won’t. Reporter Justin Baragona wrote:

During a segment discussing the recent looting spree in Philadelphia, which resulted in dozens of people being criminally charged, Gutfeld took issue with some looters being let go with a slap on the wrist, calling it a “criminal mulligan.” In his opinion, this was analogous to the Jan. 6 insurrection, but the Capitol rioters were given harsher criminal sentences due to their race and political affiliation.

“Only certain people get criminal mulligans and Jan. 6 protestors, they don’t get criminal mulligans and here’s why. They’re the oppressor. So the oppressed get criminal mulligans,” he exclaimed. “The people who are complaining, like us, we’re actually oppressors, and we’re losing power so that’s why we are upset. I just got a job at MSNBC,” Gutfeld snarked, before comparing the “rights” of criminals to victims of crime.

“Criminals get a mulligan, they can steal up to $900 worth of stuff, they can loiter, sleep, and shoot up in public areas, including playgrounds, they can loot and burn and call it social justice,” he declared. “They can pile up dozens of arrests and never do time. Meanwhile, what about us? Well, we have to change our lives to accommodate risk wherever we go. We have to move out of cities for the sake of the safety of our families and our own safety. That’s what’s happening.”

Then came this (via Media Matters, emphases mine):

GUTFELD: We had a war over slavery. We knew slavery was inhumane and immoral, but somehow we couldn't solve slavery peacefully. It was an evil, but one side refused to acknowledge it was evil because it was too big of an admission for them to make. Doesn't that feel that way now? This defiant refusal to reverse the decline argues against the survival of a country. What does that leave you with? It leaves you with you need to make war to bring peace because you have a side that cannot change. Because then that means the admission that their beliefs have been corrupt all the time. So, in a way, you have to force them to surrender.

Somebody should have immediately ended the discussion or, at the very least, aggressively smacked down Gutfeld’s claim. Nobody did either. That includes the supposedly liberal cohost, Harold Ford, Jr.

I guess we should be thankful that nobody else endorsed Gutfeld’s comments. Cohost Jesse Watters responded, “Or we can make love, not war.” Ford said, “Or we have an election” and cohost Martha MacCallum said, “Right, elections.” Cohost Jeanine Pirro said nothing.

Gutfeld was allowed to continue his dangerous diatribe, this time declaring that elections don't matter.

GUTFELD: Look what we have! We had a moderate president and we have crime exploding everywhere. We had a Democrat president promise that he was going to be moderate, promise that he was gonna unite the country and now we have a terrible education system. We have no border. We have crime everywhere. Every facet of society is in peril and in chaos because our elections don’t matter.

FORD: No, elections do matter. We don’t need to go to war for it. We go to the election booth and vote the people out who don't do the –

GUTFELD: I wish I was as naive as you, Harold.

Baragona correctly noted that Gutfeld’s excuse for his call to violence is a load of BS. Homicide rates are “falling this year and crime [is] just a fraction of what it was 30 years ago,” Baragona wrote.

Gutfeld had expressed a desire to take over Tucker Carlson’s old time slot and he showed some feelings of jealousy when Watters got it. Even if this was an attention-getting stunt to make himself more Tucker-like, it doesn’t matter.

I think I’ll send this post to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander who oversees the five pension funds suing Fox, blaming its failed corporate governance for eroding shareholder value, as well as to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum who joined the suit.

This is not the first time Gutfeld has explicitly endorsed violence on Fox News. It should be his last.

You can watch this despicable, unforgiveable display below, from the October 5, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.