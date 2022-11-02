California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Jesse Watters and the rest of Fox News for “sowing the seeds” of a climate that resulted in the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul.

Newsom discussed the Pelosi attack on CBS News two days ago with correspondent Major Garrett, who formerly worked for Fox News. If Garrett said anything about his former employer, it got edited out.

NEWSOM: I don’t think anyone has been dehumanized like [Nancy Pelosi] has consistently. I watch this one guy, who is it - Jesse Watters or something on Fox News? What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months? Mocking him consistently? Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this? Of course it is. They’re sowing the seeds and creating a culture and a climate like this. Look online, look at the sewage that is online, that they amplify on these networks and in social media to dehumanize people like Nancy Pelosi and other political leaders.

You need look no further than to watch Fox for five or ten minutes, especially during the evening opinion shows, to see the never-ending demonizing of Democrats and the left as evil.

The Murdoch network even had the lack of basic decency to use the Pelosi attack to further smear Democrats by blaming them for it.

You can watch Newsom below, from a CBS News interview that aired October 31, 2022.