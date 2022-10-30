Fox News host Jesse Watters covered up the MAGA history of the assailant of Nancy Pelosi’s husband and described him instead as “a nudist activist who makes hemp jewelry” who posted “crazy screeds on the internet.” It was part of his effort to make the Democrats the bad guys and Republicans the bigger victims.

Not surprisingly, Watters quickly joined Fox’s weaponization of the attack, which left Paul Pelosi hospitalized, by echoing the “blame the Democrats’ crime surge” for the horrific event.

Here’s the first thing Watters told viewers what “we know” about the alleged assailant:

WATTERS: Police arrested the alleged attacker, a 42-year-old white male named David DePape. He’s an illegal alien from Canada. He has a long criminal history, including elder abuse and a slew of other felonies, but wasn’t deported. San Francisco is a sanctuary city.

I’m surprised Watters didn’t come out and say, “Don’t feel bad for the Pelosi’s, it’s their own fault!”

Instead, Watters moved on to suggest that DePape is some kind of deranged hippie, even though Watters indicated he knew otherwise:

WATTERS: The San Francisco Chronicle says he’s a nudist activist who makes hemp jewelry and he has been posting crazy screeds on the internet for years. I read through a few of them and he looks mentally ill.

CNN reports he was homeless, sleeping in a storage shed and addicted to narcotics. A few former acquaintances told CNN he was out of touch with reality. So, in summary, he was a mentally ill, homeless, nudist, illegal alien, ex-con, druggy who should have been deported.

Watters claims to have “looked through a few” of DePape’s “crazy screeds on the internet,” yet somehow “forgot” he’s a MAGA fanatic who was after Nancy Pelosi. As I previously posted:

According to CNN, [DePape’s] social media indicates he’s a fan of MyPillow guy Mike Lindell’s 2020 stolen-election conspiracy theories, he links to YouTube videos with titles like “Democrat FARCE Commission to Investigate January 6th Capitol Riot COLLAPSES in Congress!!!” and has written former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was the victim of “a modern lynching.”

Watters did reveal that the assailant was asking “Where’s Nancy?” and that he tried to tie up Paul Pelosi and wait for Nancy to come home. But his takeaway from those chilling details? Watters whined, “Like clockwork, the media is reporting that this is January 6th on the west coast." That’s because January 6th insurrectionists said the same thing.

Rather than acknowledge the dangerous moment in our politics, much less do anything to relieve it, Watters dialed up the divisiveness, with a load of deceit and malice, including toward the Pelosi family, moments after he virtue-signaled his sympathy for the Pelosis:

WATTERS: So, the new homeless Canadian drug addict with a rap sheet a mile long, who makes hemp bracelets in Berkeley, is a January 6er? I think we may be getting a little bit ahead of ourselves here.

We wish Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery. We feel terrible for him and our heart goes out to Nancy and their family. And we want tosee this hammer man locked up to 20 years to life at least.

But the media ignored the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots. Remember? Called them justified and mostly peaceful. Never blamed Bernie when a Bernie bro shot up Steve Scalise. A left-wing assassin nearly took the life of Brett Kavanaugh after the SCOTUS leak and Democrats still didn’t want to add protection to justices’ homes.

The Republican canvasser just had his jaw broken and the media blamed him. And when Rand Paul got his ribs cracked by his crazy neighbor, it was one of MSNBC’s favorite stories.

…

Even Pelosi’s daughter said Rand Paul deserved it. Hmm.

The Democrats have been telling us for years that crime isn’t a big deal and if you talk about it, you are racist.

…

The Democrats and the media have been ignoring the crime wave and only cover it when Nancy Pelosi’s husband is attacked? Where has the media and Democrats been while thousands of Americans have been attacked?

People are being hit with hammers every day. People are being pushed into subways, slashed, shot in cold blood. But the media focuses on this one single crime to pin it on Republicans? Come on.

The Democrats defunded the police in San Francisco. The Democrats’ sanctuary policies prevented the guy from being deported. The Democrats want to send social workers to welfare checks instead of cops. If they had sent a social worker here, both Paul and the social worker would probably be dead.

People in San Francisco are smashing people in the head every day and they get bailed out. And they don’t get hit with attempted murder charges. Maybe they get sentenced to two years of restorative justice. But they throw the book at this guy because Paul is married to a powerful woman? It’s not right.

Every victim should be treated equally and so should every perp.

Jesse forgot to mention that victims should be treated equally, except for Democrats. In that case, they should be blamed whether they had anything to do with the crime or not. And Republican perps are always victims. Steal national security secrets? How dare the government try to get them back?

You can watch Watters politicize and weaponize tragedy below, from the October 28, 2022 Jesse Watters Primetime.