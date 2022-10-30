Only on Fox News would a violent attack on the husband of Nancy Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, be immediately deemed a Democrat’s fault, no matter the motive.

Media Matters caught Fox Business correspondent Jackie DeAngelis weaponizing the horrific attack on Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

DeAngelis appeared on Friday’s Outnumbered show, apparently before it had been revealed that Pelosi’s attacker was a right-wing extremist.

For DeAngelis, it was a Democrat’s fault whether Pelosi was targeted or not. Here’s how she blamed Democrats if Pelosi wasn’t a target:

DEANGELIS: [W]e're waiting to find out what the motivation was, but there are two things that we could have in our hands there. You know, a crime situation that just happened more randomly or with some motivation but wasn't really targeted at the Pelosis per se. That shines a light on what's happening not only in San Francisco but all these other cities.

By wild coincidence, I’m sure, that just happens to echo the Fox and GOP midterm messaging. It also closely tracks the rhetoric of guest Michael Shellenberger who appeared on the Fox News show right after this one, America Reports.

But if the attack was targeted, why, then it was President Joe Biden’s fault!

DEANGELIS: If we have a situation where this is politically motivated, you have to step back and say, why is our country so divided? President Biden, you got up to the podium and said you were going to bring us together, and that was one of the things you promised people. It's one of the reasons they voted for you and they backed away from Trump because they did think that he was divisive. So why is this happening and why are we so polarized? It's a huge question right now.

You can watch DeAngelis politicize tragedy below, from the October 28, 2022 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.