Gun-nut Winsome Sears also corrupted the Black Lives Matter slogan for her forced-birth spiel.

Sears appeared on Fox News’ Cavuto Live show this morning, without her beloved assault rifle, to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the removal of women’s 50-year constitutional right to have an abortion. She coupled it with a load of potentially dangerous hate mongering about Democrats.

Sears pretended that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s plan to roll back abortion rights from about 25 weeks into a pregnancy to 15 weeks is no big deal. “We are more liberal in Virginia than some of the European countries and even China!” she exclaimed, as if China is some kind of liberal benchmark.

She also trotted out the false suggestion, repeatedly debunked by NH’s Priscilla, that Democrats, including Virginia’s former governor, Ralph Northam, support infanticide. “Delegate Kathy Tran, here in Virginia, proposed legislation, law, that you can have the baby, up until the time that the baby’s supposed to be born, and have that abortion,” Sears said. “What kind of a society would we be if the baby’s on the abortion table, struggling for life, and we turn aside? No, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to protect the innocent.”

FACT CHECK: Tran’s 2019 legislation did not allow abortion once a woman went into labor. She misspoke during a legislative hearing about a bill to expand abortion rights, then received death threats when video of her comments went viral on social media. “Pro-life” Sears was now promoting a lie that could well provoke more death threats or worse.

Instead of correcting the lie, host Neil Cavuto helped promote the rollback of Virginia’s abortion rights by listing countries with stricter timelines: “France won’t allow abortions after 16 weeks; Spain, 14 weeks; Argentina, 14 weeks; Finland, 12; Italy, 12; Ukraine, 12; Russia, 12. So you raise a very good point.”

As NPR explained, fetuses are generally considered viable at about 24 weeks and most women don’t have ultrasounds until about 20 weeks, and that’s when problems are detected.

So, cutting abortion access to 15 weeks would have a major impact. That was also overlooked by Cavuto.

Having established the fiction that Youngkin and she just wanted to make a minor adjustment to abortion rights, “pro-life” Sears moved on to the kind of demonization of Democrats that could also trigger more death threats.

She did so by playing the race card.

SEARS: Ostensibly, what the Democrats tried to do is to use the problems and the historical grievances that Black people have faced to advance their nefarious agenda. It is a nefarious agenda. …

If the KKK had said we will pay for every Black woman to have an abortion who wants one, we would say to ourselves wait a minute, something’s up. Why don’t they want us to have our babies? We don’t understand what’s going on and so we’re losing so many Black lives that matter.

Sears at least agreed that abortion should be legal for “the life and the health of the mother.” But she also suggested that most women should be forced to carry their pregnancies to term. “We’re giving our children to the God of ‘my career.’ We’re giving our children to the God of ‘I can’t afford this baby,’” she said. “No matter what religion you have, at some point, you know in your heart that this is a baby, a baby in the womb, and the baby in the womb wants to live.”

Nobody mentioned the enormous economic pain overturning Roe will cause nor the negative impact on mental health.

You can watch Sears pretend she and Youngkin are not salivating to put major restrictions on women's right to abortion below, from the June 25, 2022 Cavuto Live.