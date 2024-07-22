Fox News and its GOP guest cried crocodile tears over a supposed lack of respect for democracy after President Joe Biden stepped away from the 2024 presidential campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

We all know the network that shelled out $757.5 million for lying about and deliberately undermining the 2020 election doesn’t care about democracy. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be pre-undermining the 2024 election already, despite a lack of evidence.

But with the right-wing and Fox’s current fave sexual predator and presidential candidate caught off-guard by Biden’s decision and endorsement of Harris, Fox is pulling the cynical ploy of pretending to care about democracy.

To that end, Fox & Friends First trotted out California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson this morning in a video the propaganda network called, “California GOP chair on Biden dropping out: This looks like anything but democracy.”

As if Patterson really cares about the Democratic nomination process. I’m not sure she cares much about democracy in a Republican nomination either. Her state party recently changed its primary rules in order to benefit Trump. You know, the guy still trying to undermine the legitimate, democratic results of the 2020 election and who honors and plans to pardon “a large portion” of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Host Carley Shimkus began the segment by asserting, “We’re taking a look back at Harris’ track record, starting with her time in California.” With Patterson as the only guest, a one-sided, partisan and anti-Harris view was guaranteed.

Predictably, Patterson ran through the usual anti-Harris and anti-Biden talking points: "open borders," inflation and crime.

Shimkus pressed for more: “Jessica, we have seen her gaffes and odd comments as vice president. Now that she is running for president and the stakes couldn't be higher from a communication standpoint, how does she handle this moment?” Shimkus “asked.”

“I think you’re gonna see more of the same,” Patterson said, unsurprisingly. “They want to put this all together in a nice, pretty bow. Unfortunately, they picked the wrong candidate for that.

Then Shimkus went in for the phony democracy concern trolling. “If you think about Kamala Harris's presidential run in 2020, it was an epic failure. She dropped out in December, before a single primary vote was cast. Now she doesn't need to deal with normal people voting for her. She just needs the delegates to and I'm sure that's gonna make a lot of people angry,” Shimkus said.

After extolling Trump and the Republicans as having had “a very open process” of nomination (never mind that Trump rewrote GOP primary rules in his own favor), Patterson responded, “President Trump had to fight for every single vote and he’s battle tested.” Actually, it’s “former President Trump,” as any true democracy lover would attest. But of course, Shimkus was fine with the misleading moniker.

Then Patterson described the GOP process as “opposed to the way that the Democrats set up their primary system.” She concluded by saying, “at the end of the day, these elites ,you know, a few thousand delegates are going to be able to decide who their nominee is. Yeah, well, for the party that screams at the top of their lungs ‘democracy!’, this looks like anything but.”

Shimkus was the perfect host for this baloney. You may recall she attacked Vice President Harris for tweeting, “Enjoy the long weekend” over Memorial Day weekend in 2021. Propagandist Shimkus alleged, with a straight face, that Harris' tweet went "back to the Obama era of apologies" for the U.S. and “one of the reasons I think President Trump won in 2016 is because the country just experienced eight years of those kinds of messages.”

Yet, not only does Shimkus work for a network that unabashedly hates on the U.S. every single day, her then-colleague Tucker Carlson explicitly smeared the troops and the U.S. the very next day. He said, “Our public health experts have been exposed as frauds, as incompetent and dishonest. Our schools are now openly teaching racism to our children. Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.”

I have yet to hear a peep of complaint or concern out of Shimkus’ mouth about it.

You can see how ill-prepared the network and the GOP are for a Harris presidency below, from the July 22, 2024 Fox & Friends First.