Fox News is preparing to deny the presidential election again.

On yesterday's The Five, cohost Greg Gutfeld said he was "worried" about what Democrats are "cooking up with the votes" and will it be "legal or illegal?"

After all but declaring Trump the inevitable winner in November (it's still a tight race), Gutfeld claimed, "The Dems have two options. One, accept the outcome, be comforted by the fact that you got one Biden term, a deal with the dementia-ridden devil, or resort to electoral dirty tricks.”

“And that's why we need the utmost transparency,” he continued, “because I fear the Dems will go the second route. Although I have very little evidence on that, but that hasn't stopped me before."

Cohost Harold Ford Jr. said, "We won the last election fair."

Gutfeld said with disgust, "Won."

Cohost Jesse Watters did his part, saying, "We have to win so big you can't rig."

Media Matters noted in January,“The cycle of lies that drove the January 6 insurrection is beginning again.” You can count on it continuing as if the network never paid $787.5 million (and more to come) over its lies about the 2020 election.

You can watch Gutfeld sow the seeds of the next coup attempt below, from the May 13, 2024 The Five, via Media Matters.