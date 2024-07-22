Was Trump lying or just senile when he claimed to “know people” working with President Joe Biden and with former President Barack Obama.

Jesse Watters had a softball interview today with the felonious, 78-year-old p***y grabber that will air in its entirety tomorrow night. But one of the excerpts was so ridiculous, I had to write about it.

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s departure from the 2024 presidential campaign (and no doubt worried about facing a young, vigorous and very articulate Kamala Harris), an old, tired-looking Trump said, “They got some big problems over there.”

Trump’s beginning “explanation” was rambling, not very coherent and sounded like a rehash of some old attacks on Biden the elderly Trump could not let go of.

TRUMP: First of all, Obama hates Biden and Biden hates Obama. And when Obama walked Biden out a couple of weeks ago, off the stage, he didn't have to do that. He could have let him wave to the people a little bit longer. I don't know if Joe knew who he was waving to, but he was waving. And all of a sudden Obama comes along, grabs him. “Come on, Joe.” Like he was a child. It made him look so bad.

Watters, of course, did not point out that this is now ancient history that no longer matters.

Then Trump came up with his bizarre claim to have some inside scoop on the Biden/Obama relationship.

TRUMP: I know people with Biden, I know people with Obama, and they were not happy about that. It made him look really bad, like a child. Like a child. They don't like each other. And I think that it's pretty tough.

Who here thinks anyone associated with Biden or Obama would confide in Trump about anything??? I'll go out on a limb and predict nobody does. I'll bet even lickspittle Watters knows that. But, of course, he did not challenge a word.

FACT CHECK: Real reporters with real sources have reported on what has been described as a complicated bromance between Biden and Trump, with resentments and tensions, but not a hatred or even any strong dislike.

But here’s the less funny part. Trump and toady Mike Johnson – the same people who plotted to overturn the 2020 election - are claiming it’s “a crime” for the Democrats not to formally nominate Biden after he won all the primaries. Or at least that's what Trump seemed to be trying to articulate. Other toadies are alleging there was some kind of cover-up about Biden’s disability that they will probably try to turn into a crime, too. Trump hinted at that, also:

TRUMP: [Biden] got – what, 14, 15 million votes - delegates. He had the votes. So, he goes through a process - he gets ‘em. And the whole thing has been a crime. Look, when they kept him in the basement … Those people should be looked at because they lied to the American public.

You can get a glimpse below of how the elderly felon’s campaign is floundering at the moment as well as how they are obviously so scared of running against Harris that they will try to keep her off the ballot altogether.

Also, you can watch Trump ridiculously claim to have the inside scoop on Biden and Obama’s relationship.

The clip is from the July 21, 2024 Jesse Watters Primetime.