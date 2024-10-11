Tomi Lahren should be fired for her outright fascism. But cohost Emily Compagno nodded in agreement as Lahren argued that democracy and the Jan. 6 coup attempt only matter to the privileged.

My stomach was already churning as I watched today’s five, all-white cohosts on Outnumbered attack President Barack Obama as a racist because, among other reasons, he chided Black men for not supporting Kamala Harris as strongly as women are. The vile Emily Compagno was on her usual ugly and vicious high horse.

Compagno sneered, “I find it massively curious and frankly condescending to hear from a president to blame those that don't have support for the candidate, rather than blaming the candidate, because perhaps it's her policies that have led to underwhelming support.”

Later, compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany whined, “This is the speech of a campaign that feels they are losing. It's a campaign that feels desperate and that - what do Democrats do when they feel desperate? They result to an “ism”: racism, sexism. … This is what they do.” Never mind that the guy she shilled and lied for has endangered a whole community by falsely accusing legal immigrants there of eating pets.

FACT CHECK: According to polls, the candidates are neck-and-neck, though Harris is slightly ahead. It speaks volumes that #LyingKayleigh didn’t cite a single poll when she made her declaration.

But as awful as all that was (and there’s more that you can see in the video below), the absolute worst was from Tomi Lahren.

LAHREN: Shaming your voters is probably not the best way to go about this. I know that Obama and the Obamas feel like it's their right to do that. To me, that's how their DNC speeches came across, that you must vote for Kamala. You must be excited about her, because we're the leaders of the party, and we say that you should be this way.

But just as I said that democracy and January 6 - you have to come from a privileged position to care about those issues, to care about identity politics.

Can you imagine the poutrage from the likes of Lahren, Compagno and McEnany if Kamala Harris or Barack Obama had said democracy is an elitist concern?

But Compagno nodded as Lahren all but said most Americans shouldn't care about the U.S. Constitution.

Lahren went on to suggest that Harris supporters are “privileged” because they are only voting for her because of sex and race.

LAHREN: In this election, in three weeks, you have to also come from a privileged position. You have to say, I care more about electing a woman or someone because of their race more than I care about my position in my life and taking care of my family. And a lot of people right now do not come from that privileged position. They might like to see a woman or a woman of color, that might make them feel nice, but being able to afford eggs and maybe a mortgage payment that makes them feel a little better. So this is all about privilege.

Personally, I think it’s our patriotic duty, not privilege, to keep a criminal, sexual predator and fraudster who said he wants to be a dictator on Day One out of the White House. If anything it’s the Fox hosts, looking forward to their tax cuts for the wealthy and installing MAGA authoritarianism who are acting out of privilege.

FACT CHECK: 88 business leaders, including James Murdoch and Mark Cuban, have publicly stated their support for Kamala Harris specifically because they think her economic policies are better for the whole country.

I’ve previously described Lahren as “Ann Coulter For Millennials, Now With Less Charisma, More Venom!” And I have never found Coulter at all charismatic.

You can watch Lahren s**t all over democracy, without a lick of concern from any of the four other cohosts below, from the October 11, 2024 Outnumbered.