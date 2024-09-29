Billionaire Mark Cuban also explained why he thinks Kamala Harris is far better for businesses than Donald Trump.

Mark Cuban is more than 350 places higher than Donald trump on Forbes’ “real-time billionaires list.” Unlike nepo-baby Trump, Cuban earned all his money himself. So his endorsement of Kamala Harris as “a President who wants American industries to thrive” and “the best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy” carries a lot of weight.

Cuban has been spreading that message on TV lately. On Wednesday, he did so on Fox News’ business show, “Your World.”

Host Neil Cavuto began by asking Cuban about having called Trump’s economic plans “insane.”

“Yep,” Cuban said, affirming his characterization. "Across the board tariffs, 10 or 20% is just inflationary. It's a tax on the American consumer. But to make matters even worse, and what's truly insane, when you threaten a legendary company like John Deere with a 200% tariff as they move, but only a 10 or 20% tariff on China, what you're doing is you're making it easy for the Chinese competitors to take business away from John Deere. That is the definition of insane."

Cavuto responded, "A lot of your business colleagues say the definition of insane is supporting Kamala Harris. Yet you do. You're a smart, savvy businessman, you came from nothing to be a multibillionaire and so you're pretty good at what you do. What do you see in her that you don't see in Donald Trump?"

Cuban said that when Trump speaks about his policies, they’re "very impetuous, they're impulsive, they're set to match whatever's happening at a rally." Harris, on the other hand, is "very thorough. She's very precise, her team really vets every idea and to me that's important as a businessperson because you can trust what she says."

Trump, Cuban continued, "can't explain it for himself, everybody's got to explain it for him." But, "with Kamala Harris, no one has to explain for her. She takes the time to vet her policies thoroughly."

Cavuto pressed for more. "Donald Trump, himself, has said if she gets in and has her way the markets are going to tank. What do you say?" he asked.

"No obviously, he's wrong," Cuban replied.

Does Cuban want to be Treasury secretary or Commerce secretary, Cavuto asked.

"Head of the SEC, that's the job I would take," Cuban said. "Maybe HHS."

Cuban was one of 88 business leaders, including James Murdoch, who signed a letter endorsing Harris for president. The letter stated, “As a partner to President Biden, Vice President Harris has a strong record of advancing actions to spur business investment in the United States and ensure American businesses can compete and win in the global market. She will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream.”

You can watch Cuban rip Trump’s economic plan below, from the September 25, 2024 Your World.