James Murdoch was one of 88 business leaders endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president yesterday.

James Murdoch is the son of Rupert Murdoch. The younger Murdoch endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and “has repeatedly clashed with his father and brother’s conservative political views, occasionally even in public,” CNN has noted.

So it’s not a huge surprise that James would have added his name to a letter signed by 87 other business leaders endorsing Harris.

From CNBC:

The lion’s share of the 88 signers who endorsed Harris are former CEOs of major public companies.

They include former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and former Paramount and Fox Inc. CEO, former Merck CEO Ken Frazier, Logan Green former CEO of Lyft, former GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving, former Ford CEO Alan Mulally, former Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan and Dan Schulman, former CEO of PayPal.

It's a short letter, but it makes the point that Harris is good for business. Variety published it in full, along with the names of all the signers:

We endorse Kamala Harris's election as President of the United States.

Her election is the best way to support the continued strength, security, and reliability of our democracy and economy. With Kamala Harris in the White House, the business community can be confident that it will have a President who wants American industries to thrive. As a partner to President Biden, Vice President Harris has a strong record of advancing actions to spur business investment in the United States and ensure American businesses can compete and win in the global market. She will continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability, and a sound business environment, and she will strive to give every American the opportunity to pursue the American dream.

Murdoch et al. join conservatives Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in what’s beginning to feel like a flood of prominent names publicly endorsing Harris.

As The Telegraph pointed out, Murdoch’s endorsement comes in the middle of the Murdoch family’s real-life Succession drama. It is expected to go to trial sometime this month.

(James Murdoch image: NRKbeta, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)