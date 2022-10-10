Just days Tucker Carlson and Fox News slobbered over the obviously disturbed Kanye West, he went on an anti-Semitic rant that got him booted from Instagram and Twitter.

Last week, I wrote about how Tucker Carlson swooned over West, now going by “Ye,” after he and Hitler admirer Candace Owens (another Carlson fave), wore “White Lives Matter” shirts to Fashion Week in Paris.

During his first, hour-long slobberfest with West, Carlson gushed:

CARLSON: [West] has his own ideas, we can say that. Creative people tend to. That's why they're artists, not actuaries. His free-form social media post gives the impression of a man channeling his rawest emotions right onto Instagram.

The effect can be jarring and it is often used as ammunition against him in the battle for influence over the minds of America's young people and that battle is intense.

But crazy? That was not our conclusion.

As it turns out, some of those raw emotions West channeled right onto Instagram this weekend were blatantly anti-Semitic. As the BBC explained, it began when Diddy told West not to wear the shirt: "All lives matter - but that Black Lives Matter, don't play with it,” Diddy wrote on Instagram.

West then posted what appeared to be a text exchange with Diddy to his Instagram, in which he told the rapper: "I didn't like our convo. I'm selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money".

When Diddy asked him again to stop, West replied: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

The post appeared to reference the anti-Semitic theory that a secret cabal of Jewish people is conspiring to control the world's media, government and banks.

After his Instagram account was disabled, West posted on Twitter that he would be “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He claimed he can’t be anti-Semitic “because black people are actually Jew also.”

Now, West’s Twitter account has been locked, too.

As you’ll see below, many other Fox hosts and pundits took part in Fox's West-worshiping just days before the anti-Semitic posts. Host Jeanine Pirro said she was “blown away” by West and called him “one smart guy.” Contributor Joe Concha called him “wise.” Host Ainsley Earhardt said, “You can’t help but like him.”

Media Matters explains the Fox reaction to the West’s anti-Semitism:

Fox slightly pivoted in its tenor late in the October 9 episode of Fox & Friends Weekend, when hosts admitted that West’s remarks were “ugly” – and then immediately complained that social media platforms removed them.

FoxNews.com, meanwhile, was busy removing posts from its comments section on a piece about West.

You can watch a Media Matters mash-up of Fox’s adoration of West below.