Fox’s Jonathan Turley doesn’t go on Fox & Friends and smack down a GOP initiative unless the network wants him to.

As one of my colleagues at Crooks and Liars has noted and I have echoed, “legal analyst” Jonathan Turley is not actually paid for legal analysis but to put forward serious-sounding legal rationales for Fox propaganda.

Turley does not always toe the MAGA line. He made news as a Congressional witness when he told the House impeachment “inquiry” that no evidence supports impeaching Joe Biden. And he called the Trump indictments in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case “extremely damning” in the immediate aftermath.

But those situations are entirely different from going on Fox & Friends with a prepared opinion, one that producers surely knew in advance, that is a stark rebuke of GOP leadership in the House of Representatives.

In other words, Fox almost certainly wanted Turley to go on the air of one of its most popular shows and urge the House Republicans to focus on defeating President Joe Biden instead of the dead-on-arrival-in-the-Democrat-controlled Senate articles of impeachment that have been prepared against Mayorkas.

Steve Doocy gave away the game by hyping Turley’s credibility before he opened his mouth. In his introduction, Doocy described Turley as “somebody you know and love.” He said it twice.

Turley got right to telling viewers that Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has not committed any impeachable crimes of treason, bribery or “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Of course, Turley let viewers know he’s no Mayorkas fan: “The fact is, impeachment is not for being a bad cabinet member or even being a bad person, It is a very narrow standard.”

Turley went on to say that there is a danger to impeaching someone for not doing a good job “and Mayorkas is clearly not doing a good job.”

“These policies have brought us to where we are today, which is a national security crisis,” Turley added. He even said, “We have an open border.”

“I agree entirely with Republicans on all those points,” Turley said. “But I don’t agree with the means being used here.”

Turley even gave a little pitch to vote Biden out: “Mayorkas is someone who’s carrying out precisely what the president has laid out as policies. The president has repeatedly said that he likes what Mayorkas is doing or not doing. Now, most Americans do not. But the president himself sets these policies. And that’s what elections are all about.”

You can watch what is almost surely a signal from Rupert and/or Lachlan Murdoch below, from the January 29, 2024 Fox & Friends.