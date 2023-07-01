Fox News contributor and law professor Jonathan Turley swooned over the Supreme Court granting a Colorado web designer the ability to discriminate against gay marriages.

It’s one thing to approve of yesterday’s ruling and quite another to gush over it the way hack pundit Jonathan Turley did.

Media Matters has the transcript, which I have lightly edited:

TURLEY: This will go down as one of the greatest free speech opinions in history. It clarified areas that have long been uncertain and muddled to the detriment of free speech.

I've been following this case since it was before the 10th Circuit. In the 10th Circuit opinion, where Gorsuch served, he is a native of Colorado, the 10th Circuit said that CADA, which is the underlying commission in the law, said that the whole purpose here is the elimination of ideas. Then the court ruled for the commission in doing that. And what Gorsuch said is, well, the First Amendment has a different purpose. It is meant to guarantee citizens that they can speak about their own values and to prevent them from being, of having to speak when coerced to do so by the government.

It’s an enormously important decision. It is beautifully written by Gorsuch. In fact, I don't think anyone could have written this opinion as well as Gorsuch. And what it says is that, yes, you are still required under public accommodation laws not to discriminate. But when it comes to products that are creative or expressive, the First Amendment does protect you. It protects everyone. All the members of every community, including those cited by the dissent. It is a roaring defense of free speech and for those of us in the free speech community, it is everything we hoped it would be.

It’s one thing to agree with the ruling and quite another, much worse thing to slobber over it, as Turley did. Once I closed my dropped jaw, not just because of what Turley said but the fact that this guy is a law professor, I found a more grounded view about the real-world application of this ruling.

But before I get to that, let me point out that the Supreme Court ruled on this case based on what looks like a fraud by the plaintiff or someone close to her. Website designer Lorie Smith, doing business as 303 Creative, has never actually designed websites but is so horrified by the thought of having to design one for a same-sex couple that she took her case all the way to the Supreme Court. As evidence of her supposed predicament, she cited a request for a gay wedding she claimed to have received as a justification for her case. She wrote about it in a sworn statement, according to The New Republic, but the couple and the marriage do not exist. If there’s a lawyer reading this, please let me know if Smith is a good candidate to be investigated for perjury and by whom.

In any event, civil rights attorney Joseph Pace wrote for Slate what seems like a sense of the ruling for those with a heart and who care about civil rights. Unlike Turley’s glee at the right to discriminate (and yes, let’s be clear that that is what it is because at no time was Smith ever unable to state her views about gay marriage), Pace says that our current Supreme Court has turned the First Amendment into what he calls “a wrecking ball” and used it against a vulnerable population.

To be clear, the argument that anti-discrimination laws impermissibly compel speech is not new. Private schools resisted desegregation mandates on the grounds that such commands forced them to “promote the belief that racial segregation is desirable.” The Supreme Court rejected those arguments. Companies in the 1970s challenged laws requiring the equal admission and treatment of women on the grounds they altered the organization’s character and message. The Supreme Court rejected those arguments as well. To paraphrase Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes’ famous utterance, just as my right to swing my fist ends where your nose beings [sic], a bigot’s right to express their views used to end when it bumped up against the rights of minorities to enjoy equal access to education, employment, and the marketplace. That principle has now been upended.

…

The court dresses these rulings in lofty admonitions about the evils of “viewpoint discrimination” and the “sinful and tyrannical” nature of compelled speech. But what the court is really doing is constitutionalizing its own, hyper-conservative viewpoint—one which sympathizes with the rich who “robustly exercise” their First Amendment right to speak through their wallets, even if—or perhaps because—such untrammeled expression effectively silences those with lesser means. It is a First Amendment jurisprudence which shows exquisite sensitivity to the psychic distress of the pro-life activists forced to inform vulnerable women about their reproductive options and the Christian website designer made to serve gay clientele, but a total disregard for the injuries suffered by women deprived of medical care or the stigma and humiliations felt by those who are refused service based on their sexual orientation. [My emphases added]

Just as disturbing as Turley’s adoration of the court’s ruling is his apparent inability to understand and/or complete failure to care about those points.

You can watch Turley’s very disturbing delight below, from the June 30, 2023 The Faulkner Focus, via Media Matters.