2022-06-24 21:42:21 -0400

Today’s vicious assault from the Far Far Right majority now on the Supreme Court cannot be over-emphasized. The decision came down exactly as expected, at 5-3-1, with Roberts agreeing with the 5 to the Far Right even of him on the basic idea of overturning Roe, but not agreeing to openly admit he was doing so. The 3 Dem-appointed justices offered the expected impotent dissent in protest.



It’s stunning how close the language in the final decision is to the leaked draft we likely saw care of Ginni Thomas. The only changes have been a few more sentences about how THIS decision does not immediately overturn Obergefell, Lawrence and Griswold, and a few sneering gibes at the dissenters. We should note that Thomas’ concurrence makes very clear that Obergefell, Lawrence and Griswold are indeed on the chopping block as soon as an angry Right Winger can get a custom case up to this SC to make it happen. The key here is that Alito did not say that he would not overturn those cases – only that he would not overturn those cases within this specific decision. He can wait to overturn each of those cases with a separate dose of his vitriol over the next couple of years, if not longer.



In the short term, the impact of Dobbs is that reproductive choice is ended in roughly half of the US. Many of those states either already have new criminal statutes to punish women and their friends (read: abetters) who leave their home state to go have a procedure somewhere else. Meaning that someone could leave Alabama, go to Illinois, have a procedure, return home and face immediate arrest and prosecution. And that whoever helped them get there could also be subject to the same penalty. That’s regardless of Kavanaugh’s bizarre comments about the same idea.



Also in the short term, it’s hoped that a large number of voters will be mobilized to show up for this year’s midterms, particularly in swing and Red States, because the only way to counter what the Far Far Right Wing extremists have done is for someone to vote out the various state legislatures that keep inflicting these heinous state penalties. It has been thought for a long time that if the GOP ever tossed Roe in the trash, they would face a severe backlash at the ballot box. It’s clear that the GOP no longer thinks that will be true. We’ll just have to see if it still is. Hopefully so. If not, then the GOP will have learned they can literally assault women’s reproductive rights without any penalty.



We should note that the crude manner in which Alito did this makes clear that precedents and stare decisis are no longer of any significance to the Supreme Court. We already knew that “settled law” was not a real term at the high court anyway, but it’s now been graphically proven. One presumes that Susan Collins is a little concerned now, but she’ll find a way to move on.



Let’s also remember that the Far Right is nowhere near done trashing women’s rights. Next up for discussion will be whether states can indeed inflict those harsh criminal penalties – and this 5 vote majority will say yes, since Utah has its own alcohol and tobacco laws that are a lot more stringent than anywhere else. There will also be a concerted effort to ban medication abortion in Red States, which will be upheld by this SC via “states’ rights” – and after legitimate pharmacies refuse to mail materials that have been “banned” into those states, the lower income women who cannot travel out for a procedure will be left to purchase mystery meds online, and that’s how we get to the 21st century equivalent of a coat hanger. And even after those messes are allowed to fester by this SC, we’ll hit the one idea that could impact the Blue States – the “fetal personhood” notion. There is no doubt that at least 3 of the 5 Far Right extremists already subscribe to this, and probably 4 of them. The only one in doubt would be Kavanaugh, and based on his conduct on lower courts, it would not be a reach to see him happily go with this too. If that happens, it won’t matter if people are in Red or Blue States, and this will devolve to an international matter.



Finally, there is a major point that must be made regarding a longtime talking point on the Left. For decades, we were told by Left Wing pundits that the Supreme Court really didn’t matter when it came to voting, that the Dems were no better and frankly worse when it came to their appointments, and that hey, the GOP would never actually overturn Roe because they’d lose elections for a generation. And of course we were meant to believe that the constant Right Wing attacks on Roe were just for fundraising, and that only gullible people would fall for the idea that they’d ever do anything – since both Dems and GOP could raise money from the rubes forever on the issue. Alexander Cockburn repeated these talking points during every election season – even taking the position that he liked the GOP appointments better, particularly Stevens and Souter. So the idea was that there was no real point to voting for the Dems anyway, since of course they were supposed to be just the same as the GOP . As it turns out, Cockburn didn’t live to see the consequences of his rhetoric.



Had a few people in the swing states not fallen for that kind of rhetoric in 2016, and had a few active mainstream Dems in the swing states not chosen to stay home in 2016 because it didn’t make a difference to them, we would not now be having this unfortunate conversation.



Now, more than ever, people need to learn their lesson from 2016 and not hide under their beds. If we are to change anything, it will require everyone showing up to vote every time. No excuses.