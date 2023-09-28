Yes, that Jonathan Turley told his GOP buddies there’s no there there in their Biden impeachment effort – yet.

Turley, as regular readers know is a Fox News legal analyst as well as a law professor. He was at the Biden impeachment “inquiry” as a Republican witness, natch. Before he let them down, though, Turley let his MAGA pals know he’s still one of them, first by taking a gratuitous swipe at the last Trump impeachment for happening “without any hearings at all.”

Then, Turley gave the hearing a vote of approval even as he acknowledged there’s no evidence to impeach President Joe Biden. Noting that the hearing was an impeachment inquiry, not a vote on articles of impeachment, Turley added, “In fact, I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment... But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden.”

Later, during questioning by Rep. Ro Khanna, Turley admitted that if he were going to vote today on impeachment, he’d vote no.

I’ve written many times about Turley’s legal hackery. So I know that Turley would have bent over backwards to find an excuse to impeach Biden if there was one he could plausibly put forth. But, knowing Turley as I unfortunately do, that could still happen. I haven’t had a chance to review any of Fox’s evening shows so it may well have happened already.

In any event, Turley’s Republican pals don’t seem pleased by his moment of un-hackery. The Daily Beast explains:

Turley’s comment clearly irked some GOP officials, one of whom reportedly told CNN that Thursday’s hearing was an “unmitigated disaster.”

“You want witnesses that make your case,” the unnamed Republican told CNN. “Picking witnesses that refute House Republicans' arguments for impeachment is mind-blowing.”

By the way, another Republican witness also disappointed MAGA world. More from The Daily Beast:

Turley wasn’t the only GOP witness to say there’s no evidence to support articles of impeachment. Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant called on by Republicans, said, “I am not here today to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud, or any wrongdoing. In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment.”

Sad!

You can watch the two Turley comments below, from the September 28, 2023 Biden impeachment inquiry.