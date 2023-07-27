“Civil rights attorney” Leo Terrell opined that special counsel Jack Smith decided against charging Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election because Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart yesterday.

If you’re not familiar with Terrell, he’s the “civil rights attorney” who could be counted on to act as an over-the-top liberal on Fox. But in 2020, he claimed to have had a conversion that turned him into a Trump lover. Don’t tell me there wasn’t money involved. At any rate, he now offers unhinged MAGA commentary.

Today, before Jack Smith filed new charges against Trump and a third co-defendant in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, Fox’s The Story held a discussion to attack to discuss the looming indictment of Trump in what is known as the January 6 case.

Terrell claimed, without offering any explanation, that “these charges are very weak.” Even though there are no charges in that case yet. But then he topped off his stupidity by saying, “I’ll tell you right now, the fact, Gillian, that we have not had an indictment made against Trump on the January 6th indicates to me that there might be some reconsideration, especially in light of what happened 24 hours ago. Because I think this is all political. If anyone honestly believes that this is really based on a legal foundation, they are naïve. This is a political decision being made by Jack Smith.”

Guest host Gillian Turner clarified for viewers. “When you say 24 hours ago, I assume you mean the fact that Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart.” Terrell nodded.

You don’t need to be a lawyer to know how foolish and off-base Terrell’s comment was. But the other guest, Democratic contributor, Robert Wolf said, “I’m over my skis on this one.” Then, instead of noting that Terrell has no idea what evidence Smith has, Wolf merely said, “I’m just exhausted about talking about what happened years ago in an election that was already decided.” Then he added his own criticism of the case saying, “I would love to see some sort of settlement so we can move on as a country. We’re so polarized. This just revs thing up.”

Never mind that Trump refused to try to settle the Mar-a-Lago stolen classified documents case.

However, Wolf did allow as how the rule of law is, you know, important. “Not here to disrespect President Trump at all but I don’t think whether – this idea of chaos, tumultuous, has anything to do with the rule of law. I think we’ve – the reason America is America is because we have a rule of law versus all of the other third world countries. I think we have to stick to the facts.” Saying he was glad Trump’s lawyers met with the prosecutors earlier, he added, “maybe there’s something that comes out of it where we can move forward.”

It was Turner who emphasized the importance of the case. “Leo, I understand that a lot of Americans are fatigued talking about January 6th, re-litigating what happened, the election of 2020. But it’s not ancient, buried history,” she said. “That same president who presided over the events is now the frontrunner for 2024.”

But by addressing that comment to Terrell, Turner assured the Trumpiest of responses.

“I think we have to be upfront and honest,” Terrell began, proving that irony is dead. “The reason why Trump is ahead right now is because the American public understands the rule of law has been thrown out the window, Gillian.”

Terrell went on to cite “the Hunter Biden situation” and the classified documents Joe Biden had as proof.

In fact, Hunter Biden tried to plead guilty for his crimes (and several legal experts have said they expect the guilty plea deal to be resolved in the not-too-distant future). Also, Biden’s classified documents case is nothing like Trump’s.

“I’ll tell you right now,” Terrell continued. “President Trump could be indicted 50 times and he’s going to still be the Republican nominee and, in my opinion, the president of the United States next year.” Actually, Trump may be elected next year but he wouldn’t be president until 2025.

“Why? Because the American public gets it,” Terrell continued. “Outside of Washington, D.C., they understand that President Trump is being treated unfairly.”

By the way, Jack Smith has almost certainly not reconsidered indicting Trump over January 6. Terrell may be proven wrong as soon as tomorrow.

You can watch this pathetic excuse for legal analysis below, from the July 27, 2023 The Story.