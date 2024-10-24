Not even the Trump stooges can be that stupid.

It was to be expected that the Fox & Friends cohosts would slobber over Donald Trump’s staged photo op, playing a McDonald’s worker over the weekend.

What even I, a seasoned Fox watcher, did not expect was that the hosts would go along with Trump’s ludicrous claim that his stunt was evidence that Kamala Harris lied about working at a McDonald’s one summer when she was in college.

Donald Trump is a compulsive liar. It wasn’t long ago that Fox News shelled out $787.5 million for promoting his lies that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.

But the three Trump stooges developed a sudden need for proof that Kamala Harris really worked at McDonald’s decades ago.

“We do not have any proof, even though she says it multiple times that the vice president worked at McDonald's” cohost Brian Kilmeade said accusingly. “That’s [Trump's] point of doing it. … Why does she keep saying it if she can’t prove it?”

“It’s the vice president and her friend,” correspondent Peter Doocy told the hosts. “So there's no documentation, there's no photos, but a friend has come forward to say that she remembers hearing the vice president talk about working at McDonald's back in the day.”

Cohost Lawrence Jones scoffed with showy disgust.

Let’s be clear. Nobody cited any evidence that Harris didn’t work at McDonald’s. But apparently, these “news” hosts will stop at nothing to promote the bad faith claims of their (presumably) favorite p***y grabber and felon.

Cohost Lawrence Jones continued the Inquisition. “So, apparently, she wrote it in a book, and she mentioned it in 2019, but the New York Times did a whole investigation, where they went on the site, tried to talk with some people at that same McDonald's,” Jones intoned seriously. “There are some people that were working there in that period of time, and they have not been able to verify.”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, the Super Duper Christian with her dress hiked almost to her underwear, smiled and nodded with malicious glee.

Jones “forgot” to mention that The Times found not a “shred of proof” that Harris never worked there. In reality, The Times likened Trump’s baseless accusation to his bogus birtherism attacks – which Fox News also dutifully promoted.

Let’s be clear about this, too: Kamala Harris says she worked at McDonald’s in 1983, during the summer after her freshman year at Howard University. That’s more than 40 years ago. As The Times put it, “Tracking down pay stubs or other documentation from so long ago would be a difficult task for almost anyone.”

There’s nothing suspicious about anyone working at the same McDonald’s not recalling a short-term worker from 41 years ago, either. It’s ridiculous that I even have to point this out.

Then, the Inquisition got even stupider.

“The big point is,” Jones continued, “if she did do it, she could have had the opportunity to go to McDonald's, and Secret Service could have did the same thing, and that could have been her photo op. She let the billionaire beat her doing it.”

“Here’s the problem,” Kilmeade added. He cited the fact that Gov. Tim Walz had trouble loading a gun as supposed proof he doesn’t really love to hunt. And that, Kilmeade “deduced,” was the reason why Harris didn’t do her own McDonald’s photo op. “So, if you put her to do the fries, and she looks like a novice, all of a sudden, she’s going to be at it like Waltz and his Beretta!” Jones and Earhardt got a big kick out of that, too.

“Because they can't teach her!” Jones exclaimed. “She should know how to do this!”

“Exactly!” Kilmeade agreed. “No training! Should pick up a shift!”

That’s right, Harris should be able to step right in and work a job she hasn’t done in 41 years. Even though the machinery involved has undoubtedly changed greatly!

But wait, there’s more. Earhardt went on to claim that Trump at McDonald’s shows he’s truly a man of the people. That’s the same Ainsley Earhardt, by the way, who has claimed she strives to be a tough journalist “not in the tank” for Trump. But maybe that was before she hooked up with Sean Hannity, Trump's Bedtime BFF and advisor.

EARHARDT: I just think about the contrast of the two campaigns right now. He’s going to football games and they’re loving him, screaming “USA.” He’s going to McDonald’s and he’s meeting the people who work there. The cute young man is teaching him how to fry the french fries, and the lady at the front is putting his apron on him, and he's just – he looks like more a man of the people, yeah.

And then she has like Usher and Lizzo and these celebrities and the Obamas that are going out and campaigning for her. So, I just thought this video, it speaks for itself.

The Trump video does indeed speak for itself but not in the way Earhardt pretended. Maybe that's why she was grinning from ear to ear, because she knew she was lying.

That was followed by a clip of Trump pretending to work the drive thru window, saying, “I could do this all day. I wouldn’t mind this job. I like this job. I think I might come back and do it again.”

Let’s do everything we can to send Trump back to work at McDonald’s and keep him out of the White House!

Meanwhile, you can watch these lying liars lie below, from the October 21, 2024 Fox & Friends.