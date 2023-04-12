You have to wonder whether Ainsley Earhardt’s Christianity is as phony as boyfriend Sean Hannity’s promotion of the "stolen" 2020 presidential election.

Despite her Goody-Two-Shoes persona and her Super Duper Christian branding, Earhardt probably began her relationship with P***y Grabber BFF Sean Hannity before either was divorced. But really, that’s the least of Earhardt’s hypocrisy – or is it deceit?

Thanks to Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox, we now know that Earhardt’s employer deliberately deceived her viewers about the legitimacy of the 2020 election. And her live-in boyfriend has admitted doing so. He also sent a staffer to Joe Biden’s home to harass him about his son. Just what Jesus taught, eh, Ainsley?

Or maybe she and Hannity bonded over their mutual racism.

Whatever the attraction, the lovebirds have gone public to the Daily Mail with their “domestic bliss.”

Arm-in-arm over breakfast at a Waffle House in South Carolina in January, or cozying up over corn in the cob at an Oyster festival on Long Island last Fall, these never-before-seen photos give a glimpse of just how undeniable their bond has become.

And with Earhardt's seven-year-old daughter, Hayden, never far from their side, those close to the couple have confirmed that what began as a working relationship is now well and truly a family affair, with Hannity proving an 'adoring' step-father-like figure to the young girl.

Intimate photos confirm Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's years-long 'secret' relationship https://t.co/Hku0SzbjiQ pic.twitter.com/DJDuaIMbWl — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 11, 2023

You can watch Earhardt slobber over her favorite liar below, via Entertainment Tonight.