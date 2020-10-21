Sean Hannity implicitly acknowledged he has nothing on Joe Biden in the Hunter Biden laptop “scandal,” but, in an effort to ramp up the insinuations, smears and possible threats to the family, Hannity sent a camera crew outside Biden’s house.

Hannity did his best to pretend there’s a there there, but his own demand proved otherwise:

HANNITY: Joe Biden, you have a lot of questions to answer and it’s time for you to answer them. What did you know, when did you know it. Did you take a cut of your son’s seedy international pay-for-play schemes?

Or to put it another way, Hannity has no evidence of wrongdoing, just “questions.”

But in an effort to look like a tough investigator without doing any real investigating, Hannity sent cameras to Biden’s house.

HANNITY: I know it’s 9 PM Eastern, Joe, but if you’re still awake, we have a camera right outside of your house, right there, right now! You can walk outside your house, leave your basement bunker. Feel free to step out, answer any of these pressing questions and we will be more than happy to hear you out. …

Whether or not Joe steps up to the mic is anybody’s guess.

Maybe Hannity took “tough journalism” lessons from his pre-divorce girlfriend, Ainsley Earhardt.

You can watch what passes for journalism below, from the October 20, 2020 Hannity.