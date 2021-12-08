As part of Fox News’ effort to exploit and politicize the burning of its Christmas tree last night, cohost Ainsley Earhardt, claimed the tree is both “about Jesus” and “about Hannukah.” Um, no it isn’t.

As predictable as Fox’s slobbering over Killer Kyle Rittenhouse, it used the burning of its Christmas tree by a homeless guy with a drug record to suggest we're all in great danger from out-of-control crime.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade got the propaganda going on Fox & Friends this morning. Kilmeade said security “tackled” the suspect within two seconds. But that didn’t stop him from fear mongering that the arson is part of a crime wave about to engulf anyone who visits Democratically-run New York City. Nobody mentioned that a former police officer is about to become mayor.

KILMEADE: It’s just part of the rampant – and no city is safe, no person is safe, from the subway on down [sic]. Here you are at 48th and Sixth, right in midtown Manhattan, it has become a tourist attraction. Every year it gets more and more people. And just one psycho goes up, ignites this thing.

Kilmeade got an assist with the Christmas ill-will from Earhardt:

KILMEADE: I think it tells the bigger story. I mean, since this – this city is so out of control.

EARHARDT: So out of control

KILMEADE: Especially in midtown Manhattan.

EARHARDT: The city we used to love.

KILMEADE: Right – and yesterday, we were covering stories about raids in Pacific Palisades and Beverly Hills, California, and then in 48th and Sixth, this is a tourist attraction from around the globe, and they sit there and this one lunatic is able to penetrate in and in a matter of seconds, ignite that tree on fire. Thank goodness, there’s no other structures around it, but our whole lobby was full of smoke, evidently.

Cohost Steve Doocy got in on the politicization action:

DOOCY: But think about it – to Ainsley’s point earlier, who sets a Christmas tree on fire?

Sure enough, Earhardt, the Super Duper Christian and extramarital gal pal of prime time hate monger Sean Hannity, proved herself as stupid as she is hypocritical.

“It’s a tree that unites us, that brings us together” Earhardt said, as if Fox is ever about unity. Then she argued that Hannukah is really about Christmas!

EARHARDT It’s about the Christmas spirit, it is about the holiday season, it’s about Jesus, it’s about Hannukah, it is about everything that we stand for as a country. Freedom and being able to worship the way that you want to worship. It makes me so mad.

Nobody pointed out to Earhardt that a menorah is about Hannukah. A Christmas tree is definitely not. Instead, Doocy suggested everyone in New York is cowering in fear, or should be, all the time.

DOOCY: Well, it does. But it goes to the larger issue of safety. And we have been talking for a very long time, this city has gone south when it comes to safety. We don’t feel safe when we come to work in the morning. We don’t feel safe when we go home at night. It’s just one of those things.

Just in case you missed the point, Kilmeade blew the dog whistle a little louder.

KILMEADE: How soon ‘til [the arsonist is] out again? I mean, there’s a combination of “do what you want, defame, defund the police,” then you go and get processed and before the paperwork can even be done, you’re out again. How soon til this psycho is out again, to burn somebody else’s tree down or grab some weapon and harass somebody in the subway?

Actually, if the arsonist had shot and killed people instead, these three would almost certainly have shrugged it off.

You can watch Fox’s “Christmas spirit” below, from the December 8, 2021 Fox & Friends.