Donald Trump took his turn worshiping at the altar of Killer Kyle Rittenhouse by dubiously announcing on Fox News that the right-wing’s favorite assassin had just visited Mar-a-Lago after Rittenhouse called and asked to come "say hello."

At the end of his hour-long interview with Bedtime BFF Sean Hannity last night, Trump made the dubious claim that Rittenhouse had called to ask if he could pop over to Mar-a-Lago:

TRUMP: I got to know [Rittenhouse] a little bit. He called and wanted to know if he could come over and say hello because he was a fan, unlike the other guy. He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man and what he went through – he should – that was prosecutorial misconduct. He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead.

If he didn’t pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head, in one second he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead. He’s a really good young guy. He’s 18 years old, he just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct and it’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.

I have nothing good to say about Killer Kyle but I find it very doubtful the 18 year-old just called up TFG and asked if he could visit. What seems much more likely is that Hannity, whom I suspect is a Rittenhouse benefactor, asked the “really nice” killer if he’d like to meet Hannity’s Beloved and, when Killer Kyle indicated he would, that Hannity arranged the meeting.

You can watch TFG slobber over Killer Kyle Rittenhouse below, from the November 23, 2021 Hannity.