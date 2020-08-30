Sean Hannity’s lawyer, Lin Wood, is not only representing Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse but helping to raise money for him as “a mission to protect and defend our Constitution.” That’s right, Hannity’s lawyer thinks a guy charged with murdering Black Lives Matter protesters was defending the Constitution.
As Media Matters noted, Sean Hannity announced on July 28 that he had recently hired Wood and was “honored” to be represented by him.
Presumably, Wood is representing Hannity in the sexual harassment lawsuit against him filed by Cathy Areu on July 20.
To be clear, everybody deserves legal representation, including Hannity and Rittenhouse. But raising funds for a guy charged with vigilante murder and championing him as a defender of the Constitution is a whole ‘nother story.
From The Kansas City Star (with my emphases added):
An attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been charged in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings, has helped to set up a foundation to accept donations for the teen.
Lawyer L. Lin Wood told the newspaper that he helped start the foundation with “a mission to protect and defend our Constitution on many fronts.”
“Kyle’s defense is one of those fronts,” Wood continued.
Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of shooting three people, two who died, during protests in Kenosha earlier this week, the Journal Sentinel reported. Video of the shooting incident shows a white male believed to be Rittenhouse, media outlets reported. The person was seen carrying an assault rifle and opening fire on protesters.
Oh, and Wood gives a shoutout to QAnon in his Twitter bio. More from Media Matters:
Wood features the QAnon slogan “where we go one, we go all” abbreviated as “#WWG1WGA” in his Twitter biography. He has denied being a supporter of the violent conspiracy cult.
Media Matters also reminds that Hannity has a history of defending vigilantes. He went to bat for Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman in a big way, including plugging his defense fund. Hannity also championed Cliven Bundy’s armed insurrection against the federal government, right up until – shocker! – Bundy was outed as quite the racist.
By the way, Wood is also representing the McCloskys, the white couple charged with waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, as was revealed when Hannity had a chummy chat with Mark McClosky on the July 30, 2020 Hannity show.
In 2014, Stephen Colbert said Hannity and Bundy went together like “Ku” and “Klux.” I'll bet he'd say the same about Hannity and Wood.
