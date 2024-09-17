Eric Trump and Sean Hannity “forgot” that Donald Trump has refused to take recommended security precautions while golfing.

Eric Trump, the lying son who ripped off children’s charities and is married to lying Lara Trump, visited with Sean Hannity last night in order to weaponize an alleged assassination attempt against Donald Trump and paint him as a victim at the same time.

“You know, let me just be very clear, they are trying to kill the man. They are trying to kill my father. They are trying to kill the 45th president of the United States,” Eric Trump told an unquestioning Hannity. Not that I’d ever expect Hannity to question anything Trump ever says, but since Hannity ceaselessly complains about media bias elsewhere (and he did it again in this interview), I just thought I’d point out again what a big offender he is of his own supposed ethics.

I’m not here to defend the Secret Service, especially with regard to the first Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. But the recent one in Florida, assuming it really was an assassination attempt, was at least partly due to Donald Trump’s refusal to follow the Secret Service’s advice.

The Washington Post reported yesterday that authorities have tried to warn Donald Trump since soon after he became president “about the risks posed by golfing at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads.” But Trump insisted his clubs were safe and he continued golfing at them even as his security detail shrank after leaving the White House.

More from The Post:

During Trump’s presidency, his golf outings were a constant source of consternation, according to former officials. Secret Service agents knew they wouldn’t be able to dissuade him from golfing, one former official said, so they asked him, mostly without success, to instead change his routine — at least to avoid going to the same club at the same time every week.

Trump’s practices differed from those of Barack Obama, who golfed frequently as president but usually at a course on the grounds of the military’s Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County or, while vacationing in Hawaii, on bases there. Such courses are insulated from public roadways, and anyone on the links would have undergone rigorous screening. Even high-ranking military officials were turned away if their tee times conflicted with a presidential outing, said [former Secret Service agent Bill Gage] who worked protection for some of Obama’s golf trips at Andrews and in Hawaii.

Once again, the personal responsibility Republicans are forever demanding of others was totally absent for Donald Trump.

Also missing was any concern about a guy like the accused gunman’s ability to get an AK-47. He has “a criminal record going back decades,” including barricading himself inside his business, with a machine gun, for three hours after being pulled over during a traffic stop, NPR reported. Instead, Eric Trump dubiously claimed “I’ve shot since I could walk,” and described his father as “a man that's leading the race for 47th president of the United States.”

I can’t prove that Eric Trump was not shooting at age 2 but I can prove that Donald Trump is not leading in the polls. If anything, he seems to be falling more and more behind.

You’ve probably already guessed that Hannity let the falsehood(s) go unchallenged.

Also not mentioned? The suspect in this latest assassination attempt is no Biden/Harris operative. The BBC reported he is unaffiliated with any party, voted for Donald Trump in 2016, seems to have supported Democrats since 2019 but has also declared his support for former Republican presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley.

Eric Trump went on to cast his felonious, fraudster, classified-documents-stealing and p***y grabbing father as a martyr. Trump didn’t name the “they” who are persecuting his father but you can bet Fox viewers will understand he meant it’s the Democrats, the deep state and just about anyone not a MAGA loyalist.

ERIC TRUMP: This is a guy [Donald Trump] who spent the last decade fighting tooth and nail under the most unthinkable attacks to save the country against his own comfort, against his own -- you know, family's interest, against his business [interest].

They tried to take him down. They tried to throw him in jail. They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to separate his family. They -- you know, they tried to take him off the ballot and subvert the democracy in this country.

They've done everything they could. They tried to impeach him. They took down his friends. They did everything.

In case anyone missed the implication, Trump added, “You know, Sean, the bullets are only going one way. It's really interesting how that works. Why is it that that man right there is taking every bullet literally and figuratively? He's taken every bullet from a weaponized system. He's taken every bullet from -- from a gun. And guess what? The media sweeps it under the rug.”

Trump topped it all off by blaming Democratic rhetoric and pretending neither he nor his father have deliberately inflamed tensions:

ERIC TRUMP: And, you know, they've got to tone down that rhetoric. The whole, you know, Joe Biden -- we're going to put a bullseye on Donald Trump. That has to end. The Maxine Waters comments, they have to end.

HANNITY: Yeah.

ERIC TRUMP: The mainstream media who goes after him every single day, it has to end. They are creating a culture of hate in this country.

Remind me again of whose inflammatory lies are endangering and disrupting lives in Springfield, Ohio? Oh, that’s right, it’s Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance. And Trump is intent on making things even worse for the town by insisting he will visit there.

This is almost funny. But the danger to the country that Eric Trump, his father, Vance and their allies are foisting, with platforming by Fox News, is deadly serious.

You can watch Eric Trump deliberately inflame political tensions, with some help from Hannity below, from the September 16, 2024 Hannity show.