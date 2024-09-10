Sean Hannity gleefully suggested a boycott of Disney parks that would make the stock “tank” will result if the moderators are not “fair” to Donald Trump. We all know what “fair” means to Hannity.

In concert with Trump, his Bedtime BFF, Sean Hannity, went on an ABC-bashing tear last night that looked a lot like an effort to both work the refs and pre-spin a Trump loss at tonight’s debate. With a smidgen of a threat to top it off.

Media Matters caught the rant:

HANNITY: [U]nfortunately, [the debate] is being moderated by ABC-Disney. Barring some kind of political miracle, this debate will not be fair. ABC-Disney is officially a woke, left-wing organization.

ABC News, they have been openly rooting for Kamala Harris. For example, David Muir is one of the moderators. … His coverage of Kamala Harris on ABC World News Tonight, 100% positive since the day she became the candidate, 100%. Coverage of Donald Trump, 93% negative.

As if Hannity has ever been anything but 100% positive about his beloved felon.

Hannity went after George Stephanopoulos, whom Trump is suing for defamation, even though Stephanopoulos is not involved in the debate. Hannity called Stephanopoulos "Clinton's former attack dog who ABC has now rebranded a hard-news journalist. He's anything but, he is a left-wing radical talk show host masquerading like most in the media mob as a journalist." Never mind that Hannity was delighted when Fox hired compulsive liar Kayleigh McEnany. He didn’t seem to mind a bit, much less challenge McEnany when she lied during her official welcome as a Fox contributor (she’s now a cohost).

ABC’s debate moderators are David Muir and Linsey Davis. But Hannity attacked Martha Raddatz, a 2016 debate moderator, claiming she cried on the air when his favorite p***y grabber was elected. In reality, she seemed to have choked up, which ABC disputed happened.

However, even if Raddatz did cry, that’s a drop in the bucket compared to Fox hosts, including Hannity, deliberately lying about and undermining the 2020 election in service to Donald Trump’s “rigged election” lies. The network shelled out $787.5 million to settle a defamation suit for those lies. A similar lawsuit for $2.7 billion remains ongoing. I'll bet ABC News has never lied about any election results nor had to pay out any kind of defamation settlement like that.

“Let us be clear, the deck tomorrow will be stacked against former President Trump, kinda as per usual,” Hannity whined.

Then after claiming late-night comedy shows are falling in the ratings because the hosts are liberal, Hannity suggested ABC and Disney will meet the same fates if they are not “fair” to poor Donald Trump who is supposedly able to lead the free world, outsmart all our enemies, steer the economy and “make America great again” but will suffer if two American news hosts do not suck up to him like Hannity does.

HANNITY: Maybe Bob Igor and his left-wing heir apparent, maybe they don't want half the country to attend their theme parks, maybe they don't care about their tanking stock price, which is their prerogative. They're free to make that choice, but if they are biased against Donald Trump, as they have been leading into tomorrow night, as their nightly newscast is, half the country is not going to like it one bit. They are not going to like ABC-Disney one bit either.

Hannity did not overtly threaten to encourage viewers to avoid Disney. But you can best believe he’ll do a fair amount of bashing the company if his beloved comes out poorly in the debate, probably with help from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

You can watch it below, from the September 9, 2024 Hannity, via Media Matters.