After the Canadian parliament condemned him for “joking” about invading Canada, the ever thin-skinned Tucker Carlson doubled down.

On his Fox Nation show last week, Carlson argued for a “Bay of Pigs operation” in Canada, a country he also claimed to love.

CARLSON: I’m completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation to liberate that country. Why should we stand back and let our biggest trading partner, the country with which we share the longest border, and actually, I’ll just say, a great country, I love Canada. … Why should we let it become Cuba? Like, why don’t we liberate it? We’re spending all this money to liberate Ukraine from the Russians, why are we not sending an armed force north to liberate Canada from Trudeau? And I mean that.

For the record, the guest, Canadian professor David Azerrad was not on board with the idea.

Nevertheless, tonight, Carlson was back at it, this time on his prime time Fox News show. He reiterated his “joke," knowing that it might inspire a bit of violence, something Carlson seems to love suggesting.

CARLSON: David Azerrad was born and raised in Montreal, but like a lot of ambitious and freedom-loving people, he fled later to the United States. And because all the people who care about their own rights have left, Canada under Justin Trudeau has become effectively a dictatorship. And we don’t like dictatorships, we’re American. We liberate dictatorships. That’s what we do. So, we asked the obvious question, “Why don’t we just liberate Canada?”

Carlson then played the Fox Nation clip that originally advocated for invading Canada. The puffy-faced Carlson followed up with even more malice. For extra animosity, a large graphic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface displayed on the screen.

CARLSON: It’s a fair question and honestly, we thought the Canadians would be flattered ‘cause they’re always flattered when you talk about them. They’re like stalkers. You don’t know that they exist but they’ve got pictures of you in their dorm room. So, if you do a Canada joke on TV, they go absolutely crazy. They don’t really know how to handle it or what it means but it doesn’t matter, they’re excited.

Oh wait. It looks like the real reason F*cky Tucky revisited this idea is because the Canadian parliament didn’t appreciate his “joke.”

CARLSON: Apparently, there’s so little going on in Canada, like civil liberties, that if you tell a joke about Canada, they go bonkers. Watch this Canadian, quote, member of parliament try to get some kind of resolution passed condemning this show.

Carlson laughed. But the reaction in Canada is no joke. He played a clip of a member talking about the rise of extremism in the United States (which F*cky Tucky is certainly a part of) and asking for a resolution condemning Carlson (not his show). The resolution did not pass by unanimous consent. But it sounded like there were plenty in favor.

But the thin-skinned Carlson couldn’t leave it there.

CARLSON: We don’t want to be too picayune or anything but we did not suggest the armed forces liberate Canada. You’re flattering yourself, Canadian member of parliament. We wouldn’t need the armed forces! A couple of your college roommates, just rack up the sled dogs, you wouldn’t be able to move!

Carlson was full of mean-spirited glee at that last line and the next.

CARLSON: We’re not actually going to do it, just yet. But it’s something to think about.

Unfortunately, Tucker Carlson is not just a loathsome a**hole. He’s a dangerous one. Yet the Murdochs pay him millions for the poison spewing out of his mouth.

You can see the vileness that Lachlan Murdoch admires below, from the February 1, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.