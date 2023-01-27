As I write this, no violence has erupted in the wake of the release of video showing Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols but Tucker Carlson not only “knows” it’s coming, he “knows” antifa is organizing it.

Although Fox News persists in describing the Tucker Carlson Tonight show as “the sworn enemy of lying,” Tucker Carlson, himself, persists in lying. Tonight was another example.

Fox’s top-rated white supremacist surely has no antifa sources (though he did dishonestly accuse the non-group of breaking his door) and he surely has no sources within Black Lives Matter. But here’s Carlson using the tragedy of Nichols’ death to further his seething hatred for this country. Or maybe it was just wishful thinking.

CARLSON: Antifa is coordinating riots on both coasts and in between. That would include Seattle and Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California as well as Atlanta, Georgia, New York City, suburban Washington, D.C., etcetera, etcetera.

Once again, Carlson is either lying and should be fired for it or so shockingly ignorant that he should be fired. The fact is, there is no “antifa” movement. It’s a loose affiliation of local activists scattered across the U.S. and a few other countries.

Carlson went on to dishonestly suggest that antifa is working to force I’m-not-sure-what down the throats of good Americans which Carlson thinks he represents – another lie. Carlson hates America and deliberately works to undermine it.

CARLSON: Antifa is not a bunch of hooligans. These are not idle kids who just appear out of nowhere ‘cause they’re so mad about what they saw on cable TV or read on Twitter. Antifa is a political instrument whose actions always are intended to affect a political outcome, period. Antifa does not appear by accident. Antifa appears with a purpose to effect a political outcome every single time. And if there’s one criticism of the rest of us watching this at home it’s that we often miss that. Because every channel is telling us something terrible happened, here’s a video of it. And sometimes the video is terrible.

And then they imply that because of this video, the emotions of the people watching just erupt into rage and violence but that’s not what’s happening. Antifa is being organized. By whom? We don't know. Why don't we know? To do what? We can't say right now. But we know for certain that in cities across the country, right now, antifa is mobilizing to commit violence.

Project much Tuckums? While Lachlan Murdoch’s pet hate monger pretends to be on the side of law and order, the fact is Carlson blatantly stokes racial violence and has cheered it on.

Leave it to Tucker Carlson and the Murdochs’ Fox News to exploit a tragedy like the murder of Tyre Nichols and to use it dishonestly for their own, divisive and destructive purposes.

You can watch this #FoxNewsPoison below, from the January 27, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.