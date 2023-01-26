Tucker Carlson responded to the news that Mike Pence had classified documents in his home, much like Joe Biden, with a particularly vicious series of conspiracy theories that were all conjecture, plenty of lies and no facts.

Carlson baselessly argues that Pence's classified documents are part of a plot against Donald Trump

Carlson dealt with the news that Pence had classified documents in his home by baselessly accusing him of revealing the information in order to help federal prosecutors build a case against Donald Trump. While he was at it, America-hating, journalist-endangerer Carlson suggested the media was complicit in this completely made-up theory.

Carlson admitted he had no idea if his “entirely possible” conspiracy theory was true or not and he offered not a single fact to back up his assertion. But he called the theory “likely” anyway. And Fox News approved this load of horses**t. But yeah, tell us again how the rest of the media are the untrustworthy villains, Tuckums.

CARLSON: So, here's the latest example of unexplained weirdness in the news. Mike Pence, of all people, has just swooped in to save Joe Biden. Yes. Mike Pence, a man so flamboyantly pure, he won't have dinner with ladies not his wife. And yet Mike Pence also had secret documents in his house, just like Joe Biden. Bet you didn't see that coming.

It wasn't so long ago that Pence was on television saying he was sure he had no classified documents in his possession. He said that a few times. Then just days ago, Mike Pence sent his personal attorney to search his family's home in Carmel, Indiana, for classified documents.

Now, if Mike Pence didn't think he had classified documents, why would he send his lawyer to go look for classified documents? We can't say for certain, but it's entirely possible -- in fact, it's likely -- that Mike Pence was asked to do this by federal prosecutors who are trying to build a case against his old boss, Donald Trump.

Now, the point would be to show that not every Federal official walks off with state secrets. Donald Trump was uniquely evil in that regard, as in so many others. See, Mike Pence didn't do it.

So if that was the plan and we suspect that it was, it backfired spectacularly because Mike Pence's lawyer promptly discovered classified documents. He immediately loaded these documents into his car and drove them back to Washington to hand them over to authorities.

Mike Pence, meanwhile, not only notified the National Archives about these new documents, he also called the FBI and then he called leaders of both parties in Congress, which is odd because what Mike Pence did was a felony. We've heard that again and again. Keeping classified documents at home unsecured is a felony.

But Pence didn't seem embarrassed about it at all. In fact, he almost bragged about it. So clearly, Mike Pence is not worried about being punished for keeping secret documents in his home and that is strange in a country where all laws are supposed to apply equally to all people. But Mike Pence is not worried about FBI raids. And that's interesting. Maybe someday we'll learn why.

In the meantime, though, the effect to the media was immediate. If someone as unimpeachably holy as Mike Pence had classified documents in his home, that means that every person who has ever served at a high level of government also has classified documents at home. And that means, by definition, that keeping classified documents in your house is not a big deal except when Donald Trump does it.

Mike Pence proves that. If Mike Pence committed the same crime as Joe Biden, Joe Biden must be innocent. That was the media's conclusion.

Carlson teamed up with NY Post's Miranda Devine to accuse Hunter Biden of getting classified info from Joe Biden based on use of language in one email in so-called Hunter Biden laptop

Carlson “proved” that Biden was not innocent with another, bigger conspiracy theory – but which was just as baseless: a Hunter Biden email that the inaptly-named Miranda Devine, of the Murdochs’ New York Post, concluded must have contained classified information from Joe Biden, because the wording was too sophisticated and bureaucratic.

CARLSON: [Devine] found a remarkable e-mail, an e-mail the Justice Department has never shown to the public, despite the fact its agents have had it for years.

And the document that Miranda Devine found indicates that Hunter Biden had classified information in his possession. Almost certainly that came from his father, then the Vice President, and that he used that information to make piles of money for the Biden family while working at a fake job in Ukraine. That's what it shows.

So if there's an actual scandal at the core of this classified documents story, here it is. So here are the details.

On April 13, 2014, Hunter Biden sent an e-mail to his business partner in Burisma, Devon Archer. Now, he sent this a week before his father, the Vice President, flew to Ukraine to meet with Ukraine's Prime Minister.

In the e-mail, Hunter Biden composed a detailed memo with nearly two dozen data points about the political and strategic situation on the ground in Ukraine.

What's so immediately striking, and Miranda Devine pointed this out, having read the entire laptop, is that this e-mail bears no resemblance to anything else we have that Hunter Biden has ever written. In fact, it sounded like something produced by the State Department.

There's no question that Hunter Biden used classified materials to assemble this e-mail. Listen carefully: "The strategic values to create a land bridge for RU to Crimea," he writes at one point. Notice he uses the diplomatic abbreviation for Russia, RU, because he's in the know. "That won't directly affect Burisma holdings, but it will limit future UK exploration and utilization of offshore opportunities in particular."

"It will also," Hunter Biden added, "further destabilize the UK nationally and for whatever government is in power and the US will respond with even stronger sanctions. Those sanctions will threaten the tenuous support of the EU, which does not have the political will to incur steep energy price increases" and so on.

Now, keep in mind, if you're wondering, is this plausible? Keep in mind, when he wrote this e-mail, Hunter Biden was an active drug addict.

Just two months before he wrote this, two months, in February of 2014, he'd been thrown out of the Navy for cocaine use. He couldn't even stay sober long enough to pass a scheduled drug test. He was completely out of control.

Yet somehow, in that state, in this e-mail, Hunter Biden managed to sound like a seasoned Ukraine hand from Foggy Bottom, referring to Russia as "RU" and all the rest. And critically, he seemed to know for a fact the details of American diplomatic strategy in the region, "The US will respond with even stronger sanctions." How did Hunter Biden know that? Oh, come on. Come on.

So what are we looking at here? What we're looking at is a crime. That's a crime. A real one.

Sherlock Carlson went on to suggest, without actually saying so, probably because it’s not true, that then-Vice President Biden went to Ukraine and threatened to withhold aid if their top prosecutor was not fired, in order to protect his son. I'll spare you the quotes because this post is already long enough. But spoiler alert: it's a pack of lies from the admitted liar who claims his show is the "sworn enemy of lying."

FACT CHECK: By wild coincidence, I’m sure, the old Biden/Ukraine/prosecutor accusation is a big MAGA lie. As USA Today concluded in its fact check, “The then-vice president leveraged aid dollars to persuade the country to oust its top prosecutor as part of anti-corruption efforts endorsed by other international players that were unrelated to his son, Hunter Biden.”

If Carlson doesn’t know the facts, he should be fired. If he did know the facts and put forth the false suggestion anyway, he should be fired for that.

Carlson now reiterated his baseless conspiracy theory as “fact.”

CARLSON: Hunter Biden had access to classified documents. That's a crime. And here he is bragging about it. Hubris is always their undoing.

So this really is the scandal right there. It's about Ukraine and it's about the Biden family's stream of income, which was illegitimate. So we put in a very simple request today to the White House and to Hunter Biden. Simple question: Did Hunter Biden ever receive in any form US government classified information about Ukraine? Period. Simple question. Did this happen or did it not happen?

Of course, they didn't respond because the answer, very obviously, we know, thanks to the reporting of Miranda Devine, is yes.

Miranda Devine "validates" the baseless conspiracy theory

Carlson then brought on the inaptly-named Miranda Devine for more baseless speculation, falsely presented as facts.

DEVINE: Look, this e-mail is like nothing else that Hunter has written in the entire nine years covered by the laptop. It is extremely long, 1,300 words. It's very detailed, very-well informed, well-written.

You know, it reads like an official document, even it reads like a classified document. There is information in there that's not readily available. He sounds very knowledgeable and very breezy about it.

And you have to remember that this is at a time, a month before he joined the Burisma Board, he needed money desperately to feed his drug habit, and they were going to pay him $83,000.00 a month to do not very much.

And obviously they were paying for his proximity to his father, and he was showing as he never did, again, his value to them. And of course, having access to classified information would make his price much higher. So, that's sort of the motive for it.

The other thing about it is that it's very easy, I think, for the Special Counsel Robert Hur to immediately just clear up whether or not Hunter had access to classified information by just cross matching that e-mail and other information on the laptop with the information in those classified documents that have been discovered at five different locations in Joe Biden's home, and his office at the University of Pennsylvania.

The only thing more hideous than Tucker Carlson and his demagoguery is the fact that Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch pay him millions (he reportedly earned about $10 million a year in 2020) to try to destroy this country with lies.

You can watch the hideousness below, from the January 24, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.