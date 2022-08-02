Tucker Carlson seized yet another opportunity to s**t all over America when he attended the Saudi-backed , 9/11-family-protested LIV golf tournament at Trump’s Bedminster course. Unfortunately for them, the event was a bust.

“America first” Trump hosted the Saudi PR-rehab event over the objections of the 9/11 families (whom Trump claimed not to know much about) and the National Press Club. The NPC thinks that a country who had a Washington Post journalist murdered in its embassy, then dismembered him with a bone saw, shouldn’t be honored by a former American president. Especially one who can’t admit he lost re-election and improperly displays the presidential seal to hoodwink others into believing his Big Lie.

So what better way for #TraitorTucker Carlson to show his loathing and contempt for America than to show up for the Saudis and give an FU to his country? After all, this is the guy who openly sides with Russia. Hungary and Brazil over the U.S., so why not Saudi Arabia, too?

As Insider reported, a video posted by conservative political consultant Alex Brusewitz shows the crowd chanting “Let’s go, Brandon (slang for F*** Joe Biden). Carlson had a big smile on his face and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, also in attendance, joined in.

9/11 families protested outside Trump’s course:

A number made mention of a 2019 meeting with Trump where he posed for photos with 9/11 family members and promised to release classified memos linking the Saudi government to the terrorist attack. Trump never followed through, with President Biden eventually making the documents public.

“You lied to our faces and continued your bulls--- statements,” said Tim Frolic, who miraculously found his way out from the 80th Floor of the South Tower. “It’s deplorable.”

The golf tournament was a flop, with low attendance and tickets going for as little as $1.

Tucker Carlson with Trump at the LIV Golf event. pic.twitter.com/Do6U7SJ9Ty — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 1, 2022

