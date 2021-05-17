Why Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center lets its breast radiologist, Dr. Nicole Saphier offer pronouncements on public health related to the coronavirus pandemic is beyond me. But today, Saphier declared on Fox News that lifting mask mandates is “the right thing to do.”

Somewhat to her credit, Saphier contradicted Tucker Carlson’s disgusting efforts to get viewers to harass face mask wearers – and even to report to authorities parents whose kids wear masks. But the woman who thinks a good way to improve public health is to take away health insurance let Fox viewers know she’s almost as anti-mask as they are.

SAPHIER: People are saying right now the polite thing to do is to wear a mask or the patriotic thing to do is to wear a mask. And no, that’s not true.

But ultimately, anyone who wants to wear a mask can still wear a mask but you know after you get vaccinated you know that you’re protected yourself and you’re also protecting those around you.

But again, anyone can and should still consider wearing a mask if that’s what they’re comfortable with. But now that we have gotten into this strong place in our country and the emergency is coming to an end, the right thing to do is to start lifting these mask restrictions.

And you know I’m really glad to hear that President Biden didn’t roll it back because he has been under some pressure for the last week.

That was not divisive enough for the Fox propaganda machine. Anchor Sandra Smith complained that several states still have mask mandates. “They still say that they’re reviewing the CDC guidance,” she said accusingly. “Are we gonna see private companies dropping the mask if you’re vaccinated?” Smith asked. There was a distinct edge in her voice.

Saphier took her cue.

SAPHIER: It’s really tricky there because - and this is something the CDC and President Biden really need to come out and talk about because what are they gonna do? Are they gonna be looking for people’s vaccination cards as they come in? How are they gonna break through that level of discrimination as to who’s vaccinated and who’s not?

And what about the fact that robust natural immunity for the people who have recovered from COVID-19 and the studies show that natural immunity is just as protective against severe COVID-19 as the vaccines are. So why are we ignoring that?

I think when it’s coming down to the state and local level, they need to look at their transmission levels, their hospitalization levels. It’s not just a matter of how many people are vaccinated.

Before the segment closed, Saphier emphatically said that kids should be allowed to play sports outside without a mask.

It’s not too surprising to see Saphier opine beyond her specialty. After all, she once played a legal expert on Fox. And this is not the first time she has played a coronavirus expert on TV. Last year, she offered advice on freeing up ventilators: Take people who have been on them for several weeks off ventilators because it’s time for them to survive or die.

You can watch Sloan Kettering radiologist Saphier act as if she has all the credentials needed to be a public health expert - with Fox News' explicit approval - below, from the May 17, 2021 America Reports.