Host Jeanine Pirro joined Fox’s “Let’s Pretend Trump Is A Serious Contender For The Nobel Peace Prize Club” during her fawning interview with him Saturday night.

As we’ve previously written and The New York Times explains even better, Trump’s two nominations by right-wing Scandinavians, each one of thousands of politicians, academics, scientists and others eligible to submit nominations is “Much like submitting art or writing for a prize.” In other words, Trump’s nomination “doesn’t mean much in itself.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Donald Trump paid the nominators or promised some kind of reward for the favor.

Regardless, anyone who calls herself a cable news host should know better than to mislead her viewers into thinking Trump’s nomination was significant.

Notice how Pirro suggested the nominations are a big deal without actually saying Trump has any chance of winning, For extra Trump-ego-massage, she suggested Dear Leader deserves it more than Obama, thus offering him a chance to attack our former president's honor.

PIRRO: Two questions, Nobel Peace Prize, congratulations. You've been nominated for something very significant, the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, other Arab countries to follow.

I was researching Barack Obama in 2009 when he got the Peace Prize. Nobody could point to anything he had done. He didn't even have time to do anything.

TRUMP: He did very little in eight years and much of what he has done, as you know, I've terminated. I got rid of the individual mandate, which knocked out Obamacare. We took out the individual mandate, which is the single most unpopular aspect of Obamacare, it was a disaster. But that essentially gutted Obamacare.

Most of the things -- many of the things he did, we've taken out. One of the things we're doing right now, I just got to report, 311 miles of wall that has made such an unbelievable difference on our southern border. We're doing so well with that and immigration.

In my last post, I noted the heartlessness and hideousness of this boast and the just-as-unforgiveable Pirro response, or lack thereof. Not only did she fail to correct Trump’s lie about the border wall (six miles would be a more accurate figure) she failed to challenge Trump for bragging about destroying health insurance for millions, during the coronavirus pandemic, no less.

Instead, Pirro changed the subject to allow for more fawning from her and more preening from him:

PIRRO: You think you'll get the Peace Prize?

TRUMP: I don't know. Look, I've done a job. We signed a transaction. There's actually going to be -- the ceremony is taking place next week. I hope you can come. And it's going to be UAE highly respected, the leader, Mohammed, highly, highly respected and Israel is signing.

This is first time in many, many decades that anything like this has happened.

I can tell you that other countries are going to be signing on to it. We're going to sign a lot of countries in the Middle East. You might have peace in the Middle East going a much different route.

The biggest thing that impeded us was that horrible deal that Obama made with Iran. It was the worst deal. He paid them $150 billion, $1.8 billion in cash. How do you approve -- that's when I realized the presidency is very powerful, when you can approve $1.8 billion in cash -- cash -- big plane loads of cash going to people that they have no idea who it is.

So they did a terrible job and we're doing a great job. I think we can say that with great security.

Apparently, Mr. “Person, woman, man, camera, TV” meant “great sincerity.” But of course, Pirro didn’t draw any attention to that mental slip. She changed the subject again.

You can watch Pirro put Trump over American lives below, from the September 12, 2020 Justice with Judge Jeanine.