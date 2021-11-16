Harris Faulkner’s homage to an obscenity about Joe Biden was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll.

You can check out Faulkner’s quote and the full poll here.

This week's candidates are:

Candace Owens:

Black population would be double what it is today if it wasn’t for abortion.

Sen. Ted Cruz, complaining about Republicans voting for infrastructure for their constituents:

Unfortunately, we saw a handful of House Republicans decide to rescue Nancy Pelosi from the bill crashing on its own.

Fox News chyron revealing that the network puts its anti-Biden politics over the country just as much as any politician or pundit:

WHY DID 13 REPUBLICANS BAIL BIDEN OUT?

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard:

[President Biden is] tearing our country apart rather than working to bring us together, to find our way forward and have respectful dialogue, even as we may have disagreements or differences on different issues, but come together as Americans.

Sean Hannity, "asking" Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother:

When you see the tape and you’ve heard witnesses testify that he was trying to deescalate the situation there, when you look at the tape, when you look at the witness testimony and then the prosecution brings on their star witness who got shot by your son – and that star witness admitted on the stand, under oath, that he aimed a loaded gun at your son before your son shot him. That would seem to me a classic case of self-defense. Your thoughts?

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of November 22, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

