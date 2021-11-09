Used to be that Fox talkers wanted entertainers to “shut up and sing.” But since Ye donned his MAGA hat and proclaimed fealty to Trump, Fox has changed its tune and considers the artist formerly known as Kanye West a true font of wisdom!

While Fox News Primetime is shown on Fox, during primetime, it’s not even remotely close to being “news.” Such was the case on last Friday’s show during which anti-abortion zealot Rachel Campos-Duffy and her anti-choice soulmate, Candace Owens, joined up for quite the propaganda fest.

Campos-Duffy, a mother of nine who is married to Sean Duffy, a former GOP member of Congress and current co-head of financial services at the lobbying and PR firm, the BGR group, got us off to a good start. She informed us that we need to listen to Yeezy’s commentary about “the real genocide.” Video was shown from the YouTube show “Drink Champs” during which he claimed that “50% of all Black deaths a year is abortion.” (Actually, it’s heart disease. Also the CDC doesn’t consider abortions as a cause of death.) Worth noting that white supremacist fan boy Tucker Carlson has also praised Kanye as a “compelling voice” on abortion.

Looking so sad, Campos-Duffy asked what guest Candace Owens, now married to George Farmer, the son of a member of the very pro-Brexit British House of Lords, Sir Michael Farmer, thought about this “genocide.” Owens solemnly declared that West is “very correct.” She chided those evil liberals who chant “Black Lives Matter” but when abortion is mentioned, “they suddenly get very shy…because the statistics are staggering.”

Without any supportive demographic data, Duchess of Dishonesty Owens proclaimed, as truth, that the “Black population would be double what it is today if it wasn’t for abortion.” She also claimed, as truth, that Planned Parenthood was founded “by a eugenicist who did not want Black people to procreate." Reality informs us that while Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger supported eugenics, she was more concerned about women, all women, being able to control their fertility – an idea supported by Black women and famous Black sociologist W.E.B. DuBois.

Lady Lie continued to rant: “Quite frankly, Margaret Sanger, she was a success story. She created Planned Parenthood and she wanted to target people that she saw as not wanting to be reproduced in this society and Black people were targeted and had been successful so Kanye West is right to continue to beat the drum and to draw attention to this issue. Reality informs us that “there is no evidence that Sanger... coerced or intended to coerce black women into using birth control.”

Campos-Duffy closed the discussion with an endorsement: “Candace and Kanye, truth tellers for sure on this topic."

Wow, if Candace Owns is hoping to bring Black women into the conservative GOP fold, I don’t think that it’s wise to say that Black women who have abortions are committing genocide. Being high up in her ivory tower, I guess she doesn't realize that poverty isn't exactly an inducement to bring a pregnancy to term. There are many reasons why women have abortions, but the Princess of Poutrage doesn't seem to care. In her kingdom of lies and distortions, Black women have no agency, Handmaids if you will, and should be listening to Kanye West. Again, wow.

Watch the fun from Fox News Primetime, Friday, November 5th, 2021.