Peter Navarro’s attempt to blame Democrats for the armed pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol was the winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. Full results are after the jump.

I failed to check the “show results when closed” box in the poll settings last week and the app won’t let me update the settings after votes are in. So I took a screenshot of the final results. You can view the quotes for last week’s poll here.

And now for this week’s contenders. We didn’t get a lot of great quotes but what we lacked in quantity I think we made up for in quality.

Famed legal expert Alan Dershowitz, seemingly unaware that Donald Trump was impeached while still in office:

[T]he implications [of impeachment] would be horrendous. It would mean that if the Republicans came up with a terrific candidate, say not Donald Trump, to run against President Biden in 2024, the Democrats could simply impeach him. If you can impeach anyone who is not a sitting president, there are no limits to the power of the Congress to try ordinary citizens.

Ainsley Earhardt:

You might disagree with [Trump’s supporters] but I don't know anyone that's hateful who has supported him.

Harris Faulkner, triggered by a satiric Time cover illustration of a trashed Oval Office with Joe Biden looking out the window at a nation on fire:

I mean, that’s not real! That picture isn’t real! I thought we were a nation who cared about the facts!

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of January 31, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

