Apparently, Ainsley Earhardt thinks that the non-stop stream of pro-Trump lies, demonization and divisiveness that airs on her own network is all love and unicorns. Or maybe that's just what she wants viewers to think.

Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis caught Earhardt in this jaw-dropping attempt to suck up to her viewers and turn a blind eye to the truth this morning: “You might disagree with” Trump’s supporters “but I don't know anyone that's hateful who has supported him."

Really, Ainsley? Did you miss how your own partner in adultery, Sean Hannity, framed murder victim Seth Rich for the leak of DNC emails to Wikileaks and caused unfathomable suffering to the grieving family, for which he has never apologized? How Fox News was so intent on covering up its detestable behavior that it paid out big bucks to the family to keep them quiet and avoid any public accountability?

Or how about the guests on your own show? Like, for example, how you and your cohosts gushed over Rep. Lauren Boebert, who insisted on packing a Glock at the Capitol, refused to accept the 2020 election results and tweeted Nancy Pelosi’s location during the armed insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th?

Or how you and your colleagues slobbered over the “Cowboys for Trump” group and its head, Couy Griffin – you know, the guy who got a Trump retweet when he said, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.” That’s the same Couy Griffin who was recently arrested for his role in the Capitol insurrection and after posting on Facebook his plan to return there on inauguration day for a possible “2nd Amendment rally” that would include “blood running out of that building.”

True, those individuals' worst behavior occurred after appearing on Fox & Friends but did you really miss the hatefulness?

Or how about what happened in your presence? Such as when then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham praised Republicans for storming the first Trump impeachment inquiry – and never mind the breach of national security? (Hannity also praised the stunt during prime time.) During that same Fox & Friends chat, Grisham also defended Trump calling Never Trump Republicans “scum.” “The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that,” Grisham said. There was not a peep of objection from Earhardt.

You can watch Earhardt prove either she has quite a skewed idea of “hateful,” she’s incredibly stupid, an amnesiac or a big liar – or maybe all four – below, from the January 21, 2021 Fox & Friends.

(Earhardt image via screen grab)