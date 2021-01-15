The terrorists who attacked our Capitol last week did so in response to the BIG LIE that the election was fraudulent and that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. Last week, in providing a platform for the Glock loving, conspiracy mongering Colorado GOP US Rep. Lauren Boebert, Fox & Friends aided and abetted the BIG LIE.

Considering what happened on January 6, 2021 and what continues to transpire, Fox & Friends’ January 5th interview is revealing. At that point, the newly elected Boebert, who “hopes the QAnon conspiracy is real,” was getting lots of attention for her plan to openly challenge Washington, D.C. and Capitol gun restrictions by openly carrying her Glock in the city and in the halls of Congress – an endeavor which provided the opening for the January 5th Fox & Friends.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt seemed gleeful as she announced that Boebert is, “going viral with an ad explaining why she’s carrying her gun to her new job on Capitol Hill.” We were then treated to the part of the ad in which the oh-so-perky Glock-carrying pol informs us that “even though I work in one of the most liberal cities in America,” she is “refusing” to relinquish her rights and will carry her gun. (A FoxNews.com article about her plan has a link to Boebert's video.)

After enthusiastically welcoming Boebert to the show, cohost Brian Kilmeade, his voice dripping with snark, asked her if she was “surprised by the uproar of your goal to carry this gun to the Capitol.”

Sporting a great, big grin, Boebert launched into a little homily on the importance of the Second Amendment and the “absolute uproar” over her desire to defend herself. The Glock gal reminded us that Washington, D.C. is a very dangerous city and cited the crime rate.

When she asserted that she has “the right to defend myself,” cohost Steve Doocy said, “Surely.”

After more chuckles about why anybody would want to take sweet lil Lauren’s guns away, the conversation became a Fox pulpit for Boebert to preach the election conspiracy gospel.

Kilmeade happily asked about her objections to the next day’s official counting of the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election.

The paranoid pol happily responded with a litany of boilerplate GOP conspiracies. Her objections were to “certain states that did not behave properly, that did not follow their own state Constitutions.” She asserted that "Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 in the Federal Constitution lines out that states need to follow their own state Constitutions.” (Uh, no, the above-cited section says this: Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States.”)

Boebert further alleged, with no substantiation, that there were “rogue secretaries of state, attorneys general, governors who have gone against the Republican state legislators” and that “Democrats just went around the state legislators and changed these states’ laws.” (Wrong – “It is true the Constitution grants state legislatures the power to choose electors for the Electoral College. But it is false to suggest that legislatures retain this authority after a popular vote on Election Day. A "safe harbor" provision of the Electoral Count Act dictates changing the slate of electors after election day is a violation of federal law.”

She proudly proclaimed that she was objecting to the count because she “swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States (which doesn’t seem to have been part of her GED prep) and “will not be accepting the counting of states that did not follow their state constitution which, in turn, made it unconstitutional in total." (Guess all those judges, who ruled against Trump in the election fraud cases, aren't as smart as lil Lauren.)

At no point was there any rebuttal – but - Kilmeade wished her good luck.

In a recent editorial, the Denver Post opined that “U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s words and actions before, during and after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were dangerous.” Given her belief in a mob-inspiring BIG LIE, the Denver Post is absolutely correct. Fox News’ assistance in the advancement of that lie makes the network just as dangerous.