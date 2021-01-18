Back in 2019, the Fox & Friends Trump cheerleaders gushed over a group of Trump-loving “Cowboys for Trump.” Flash forward to 2021 and the founder and head of the group, Couy Griffin, has been arrested for his role in the January 6th MAGA mayhem. Funny how yesterday’s Fox patriots are today’s terrorists!!!

In a (removed) Facebook video, the “pro-life” Griffin promised that “blood will run out of the [Capitol] building." He did return to D.C. and has subsequently been charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority.”

Times were much happier in February 24, 2019, when the Trump-loving gang on Fox & Friends (cohosts Pete Hegseth, Katie Pavlich and Griff Jenkins) could hardly contain their glee during their in-studio interview with “Cowboys for Trump,” a group of cowboys who had ridden their horses, in Washington, D.C., “in support of the border wall and our president.”

In discussing the reason for the ride, the since-arrested leader, Griffin, was given a platform from which to express his love for Trump and to regurgitate right-wing talking points about immigration.

Griffin praised the “hard stand” that Trump had taken on the border and said, “Whenever we see a president with the backbone that our president has and when he’s keeping his word on the promises that he ran on, we just wanted to show, be a sign of support.”

In parroting anti-immigration talking points, Griffin promoted the idea that immigrants are bringing bad diseases for which there are no cures.

Griffin’s other big issue was abortion, particularly late-term abortion which, in insulting Jews, he compared to the Holocaust. (The same Griffin who has no qualms about blood running in the streets during the inauguration). The segment ended with one of the other Cowboys showing off a cowboy hat which he made for Trump because he had “earned their respect.”

In yet another example of the link between Trump and Fox, Griffin got a nice phone call from Trump, after he had seen the group on his favorite morning propaganda chat show. Griffin said they chatted for 30 minutes. Griffin also got an Oval Office visit and a Trump retweet of his video in which Griffin said, “The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat."

Don’t know if it’s just a coincidence, but the Fox & Friends segment seems to have disappeared from the Fox video vault. Hmmm….Guess Griffin is no longer a friend? I found it on Facebook, as you can see below.

*The New Mexico Attorney General is demanding that Griffin resign from the Otero County Commission and has promised to take legal action if Griffin refuses.