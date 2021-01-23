Harris Faulkner was so triggered by a Time magazine cover showing President Joe Biden looking out at a country on fire, from an Oval office trashed by Donald Trump, that she didn’t seem to understand that it wasn’t supposed to be a literal representation.

This is the obviously not-literal depiction of Biden on Day One in the Oval Office:

On her new “The Faulkner Focus” show, Faulkner seemed unable to focus on anything but the horror of the cover, except when she used it to trash the left and the media.

She read a tweet from a conservative columnist that snarked, “Is the Oval Office in Seattle? Did BLM-ANTIFA blow through here?”

Guest Johanna Maska, a former Obama press aide, pointed out the reality of a noose at the Capitol on January 6 when Trump supporters invaded it. “It’s a division that President Biden’s inheriting that’s just really toxic,” Maska said, “and I hope we get to a point where we have fair conversations about all the issues that really matter.”

I hope she wasn’t holding her breath. Because the only thing that seemed to matter to Faulkner was the disrespect to Trump.

FAULKNER: You know it’s interesting, because if you saw that, Johanna, and I’m curious to get your take on this. If you saw that on the opposite, with a conservative president and it was, you know, all over the place, mainstream media would be on fire about it. But with Joe Biden, it’s OK to do this?

[Raising her voice] I mean, that’s not real! That picture isn’t real! I thought we were a nation who cared about the facts!

Now that’s rich, given that Faulkner allowed Trump to lie repeatedly in an interview with her, then wrapped up by gushing over the notoriously lazy guy’s awesome energy.

I wish Maska had called out the hypocrisy of Faulkner (or anyone on Fox) suddenly concerned about respect in the media. Let’s not forget that Faulkner was not only just fine with Trump smearing John McCain’s military service, she blamed him for getting smeared, e.g. And she works on the network that regularly paints liberals as dangerous (as in the tweet she had just approvingly quoted).

However, Maska, who seemed taken aback by this kind of pettiness in a Fox host, said, “I think that we do have a fair question about the idea of representing the facts,” then smoothly pivoted to noting that “the idea that there’s a cancel culture just on the left” is not true. She cited as an example how the right is “trying to cancel Liz Cheney right now for standing up for her morals.” Not surprisingly, Faulkner ignored the point.

Maska called for “real, fair discussions” in the country about “inciting these divisions” and she even called it fair to question the Time depiction “when there are pictures of the division that speak more loudly than this.”

“Let’s see if others in the mainstream media have the gumption to call out the fact that that’s just a complete lie. And I clean that up,” Faulkner concluded.

Faulkner, like the rest of her colleagues at Fox, doesn’t care about truth, divisiveness or just about anything other than weaponizing the news for political gain – no matter how petty or ridiculous.

You can watch it below, from the January 22, 2021 The Faulkner Focus, via Justin Baragona: