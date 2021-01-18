Pete Hegseth’s defense of the armed insurrectionist at the Capitol on January 6 made him a landslide winner in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

You can read Hegseth’s seditious quote, along with those of the competition and check out the full poll here. Then do check out the current nominees below:

Mick Mulvaney, after host Chris Wallace asked why he resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6 insurrection but not after Charlottesville or over separating migrant children from their parents:

Chris, these are policy differences, OK? These are things that you think the country should look one way, we think it should look another. These are differences of style, the way the president speaks. Did he misspeak at Charlottesville? Yes. Should he have corrected it? Yes. Did he handle it poorly? Yes. But it was not something that people resign over.

If you talk as a living, as you and I do, you're going to misspeak from time to time. It's inevitable. Those are not the type of things to give rise to resignations.

Sen. Josh Hawley, whose book contract was canceled after he helped incite the armed insurrection at the Capitol by refusing to accept Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, now pretending to care about national unity:

Simon & Schuster, and unfortunately, a lot of people on the left now decided that the First Amendment is something that they no longer support. And I'll just say this Tucker, at a time of division, we've got to rally around the things that unites us as Americans, and I think the First Amendment and free speech has got to be at the top of that list.

Peter Navarro, the day after Trump was impeached for inciting violence against the U.S. government:

[W]hat happened yesterday was — was a travesty. That was — the Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president, who I believe was legally elected on November 3rd.

Maria Bartiromo, signaling solidarity with the armed MAGA seditionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Well, we know that there were irregularities in this election. We know that 70% of Trump voters have said, “We're not buying this election, we think it was rigged.” But get this, you cannot say that on social media. You will get banned … if you were say there were irregularities, if you say there was fraud. It's absolutely outrageous. This feels more like Chinese communist — like communist China, than it does America.

Tucker Carlson, mocking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for fearing for her life during the MAGA insurrection:

"Narrowly escaped death.” When the most harrowing thing you've done in life is pass freshman sociology at Boston University, every day is a brand new drama. Sandy's heart is still beating fast. But she likes the cops now despite the fact they're white supremacists.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of January 25, 2021.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)