Racism and misogyny have been completely mainstreamed on Fox News.

It wasn’t host Dr. Nicole Saphier who made the hideous “joke” but what she said was as bad or worse, minus the racism or misogyny. For some reason, this radiologist who has played a public health expert, an infectious disease expert, a legal expert, and a mass shooting expert on TV (not to mention her pro-death COVID agenda or whining that too many people obtained health insurance via Obamacare) was rewarded for her lack of professionalism with a regular gig on the rotating panel for The Big Saturday Show.

For 10+ minutes, Saphier and the rest of the panel attacked investigations into Donald Trump (more proof the network is not “done” with him) and salivated over investigations into Hunter Biden and, by extension, President Joe Biden. There wasn’t a mention of Fox’s pre-midterm obsessions of inflation or violent crime to be seen or heard!

In the process, Saphier called Press Secreytary Karine Jean-Pierre, “Karine Jean-PeeYay.” Perhaps Saphier thinks that made her look like an expert in French, too, but in French, “Pierre” is pronounced the same way it is in English.

One of the panelists was Fox News Radio and Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla. He said, “I think no matter who you are, OK, at this point, there’s got to be a healthy degree of cynicism towards the FBI but also toward Hunter Biden because, to be clear, there’s been lie after lie when it comes to the narrative surrounding this story." For reasons I did not grasp, he quipped, "I am Hunter Biden right now, for all intents and purposes, except my Dad didn’t get a shady kickback, potentially, from a foreign government.”

There is absolutely no evidence of a kickback but Saphier did not correct the record.

Instead, she listened raptly as Failla went on to describe what he claimed were lies out of the White House. “So, I’m just at the point where, where there’s smoke, you know, either Elizabeth Warren is sending a message or there’s fire. You know what I mean? Bottom line.

At least nobody laughed. But nobody challenged the racist “joke,” either. It seemed to register as normal discourse. Because that's what it is to these people.

You can watch it below, from the November 19, 2022 The Big Saturday Show. The smoke “joke” occurs at about 7:42.