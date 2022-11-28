Racism and misogyny have been completely mainstreamed on Fox News.
It wasn’t host Dr. Nicole Saphier who made the hideous “joke” but what she said was as bad or worse, minus the racism or misogyny. For some reason, this radiologist who has played a public health expert, an infectious disease expert, a legal expert, and a mass shooting expert on TV (not to mention her pro-death COVID agenda or whining that too many people obtained health insurance via Obamacare) was rewarded for her lack of professionalism with a regular gig on the rotating panel for The Big Saturday Show.
For 10+ minutes, Saphier and the rest of the panel attacked investigations into Donald Trump (more proof the network is not “done” with him) and salivated over investigations into Hunter Biden and, by extension, President Joe Biden. There wasn’t a mention of Fox’s pre-midterm obsessions of inflation or violent crime to be seen or heard!
In the process, Saphier called Press Secreytary Karine Jean-Pierre, “Karine Jean-PeeYay.” Perhaps Saphier thinks that made her look like an expert in French, too, but in French, “Pierre” is pronounced the same way it is in English.
One of the panelists was Fox News Radio and Fox Nation host Jimmy Failla. He said, “I think no matter who you are, OK, at this point, there’s got to be a healthy degree of cynicism towards the FBI but also toward Hunter Biden because, to be clear, there’s been lie after lie when it comes to the narrative surrounding this story." For reasons I did not grasp, he quipped, "I am Hunter Biden right now, for all intents and purposes, except my Dad didn’t get a shady kickback, potentially, from a foreign government.”
There is absolutely no evidence of a kickback but Saphier did not correct the record.
Instead, she listened raptly as Failla went on to describe what he claimed were lies out of the White House. “So, I’m just at the point where, where there’s smoke, you know, either Elizabeth Warren is sending a message or there’s fire. You know what I mean? Bottom line.
At least nobody laughed. But nobody challenged the racist “joke,” either. It seemed to register as normal discourse. Because that's what it is to these people.
You can watch it below, from the November 19, 2022 The Big Saturday Show. The smoke “joke” occurs at about 7:42.
We should also keep in mind that the entire narrative about the “laptop” is an invented one. In reality, Time Magazine and WaPo covered the fact that in mid 2019, there were people trying to sell Hunter Biden emails and embarrassing photos in Ukrainian cities for up to 5 million dollars for any American propagandist who wanted to take them. Given how fishy that looks on its face, even “Newsmax” wouldn’t take them. But apparently Rudy Giuliani did, and it’s after that point that we started to hear about this laptop repair shop. The problem is that during the time the “laptop” was supposedly in the repairman’s possession, the offers were already happening.
It’s more than obvious that Giuliani and company cooked up the “laptop” ruse as a way of having a legitimate vehicle to carry the hacked goodies. And Rupert Murdoch’s propaganda rag, the NY Post, agreed to go ahead and carry that story, even though the writers involved took their names off of it.
Let’s remember that the Bidens have never made any statement about the “laptop” being real in any way. All they have done is consistently say that Hunter Biden has never given his consent for anyone to access any data or device of his. And this makes sense – the family isn’t going to dignify this nonsense by pointing out the ruse, and even if they did, angry Right Wingers would just use the additional airtime to play a “But His Emails” game.
CBS just aired a report by former Fox News personality Catherine Herridge where she tried to once again make hay out of the “laptop” but all she actually did was repeat what outlets have been consistently saying for three years now. Which is that the emails appear to be genuine (which means that they were stolen and someone should investigate that…).
The actual emails, when examined, do not show anything of significance or major illegality. Frankly, they show Hunter Biden trying to parlay the family name and usually failing. The supposed “bombshell” email that notes the “10 percent held by HB for the big buy” is actually followed up by another one where Hunter Biden sheepishly admits “the Chairman of the Board” said no. The only actual misbehavior (other than his long-known drug addiction issues) that the DOJ has found even remotely interesting are two misdemeanors: One is a possible underpayment of taxes, which would be handled by a fine and a demand for payment. The other is a possible illegal possession of a handgun while he was in rehab, which would be handled by a fine and a relinquishing of the handgun – something that likely already happened years ago.
The only reason that angry Right Wingers keep playing these games with Hunter Biden’s private data is that they want to embarrass President Biden and get him to emotionally lash out in defense of his son. And that strategy hasn’t really borne any fruit yet, but these guys keep trying, don’t they?
Of course, these are the same people who want us to believe they are “happy warriors” and “Good Christians”. When in fact they are deeply angry people who seem to enjoy trying to bully others.