Dr. Nicole Saphier, a breast radiologist, held herself up as an expert in mass shootings, in the wake of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park, IL, in order to make the Fox-friendly distraction away from gun safety laws.

There seems an endless list of excuses that Fox News is desperately pulling out to blame for the July 4th tragedy, instead of guns. Earlier, I wrote about contributor Gianno Caldwell blaming the “defund the police” movement and Tucker Carlson blaming American women. Laura Ingraham blamed marijuana. Again.

Now, we have contributor Saphier:

Collapse of the family unit, vilification of young males, unchecked radical social media and increased use of psychotropic drugs may all be contributing to the rise in mass shootings.



Red flag laws failed the victims of Highland and Uvalde. It will take more than that. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) July 6, 2022

Radiologist Saphier, doesn’t seems to have any more credentials on any subject related to the July 4th shooting than any of the previous three I mentioned, which is to say none. But lack of credentials and expertise has never stopped her from playing a public health and infectious disease expert on Fox. She has even posed as a legal expert.

Oddly for a doctor, Saphier doesn’t seem to put a high priority on saving lives. She has complained that Obamacare provided health insurance to too many Americans and that the U.S. should “start holding patients accountable for some of their lifestyle choices that are negatively affecting their health,” instead. On April 5, 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic, she announced on Fox News that due to a shortage of ventilators, some ICU patients “will have to come off the ventilators and they’re either going to survive and they’re either going to die.” In May, 2021, she declared that lifting mask mandates is the “right thing to do.” In that same May, 2021 appearance, she seemed more concerned that anti—vaxxers might face discrimination.

Ignoring the obvious role of guns fits right in with the rest of her profile.

(Saphier image via screen grab)